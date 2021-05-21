Biden Makes a Joke! Mexican Border to Remain Closed to Non-Essential Travel Until June 21 (Illegal Aliens OK)

By

Yet Biden has OPEN BORDERS for Illegal Aliens while closing the borders for people HE considers non-essential. Seriously are illegal aliens essential to the United States? By his edict he is saying YES, illegal aliens are essential to California and America. “Land borders with Mexico and Canada will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21, the U.S. and Canadian governments said on Thursday. The restrictions were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended in 30-day increments. “We’re working closely with Canada & Mexico to safely ease restrictions as conditions improve,” the Department of Homeland Security said on Twitter. Simply put this is what he is saying: “If you try to come in legally, we do not want you. If you sneak in, we will provide you with money, housing, education, health care—all free. Oh, and we will give you tax dollars as a bonus for being in the U.S. due to COVID!” Remember, Biden believes illegal aliens ARE essential—and NO Democrats has opposed that concept.

Mexican Border to Remain Closed to Non-Essential Travel Until June 21

by Reuters, Times of San Diego, 5/20/21

Land borders with Mexico and Canada will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21, the U.S. and Canadian governments said on Thursday.

The restrictions were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended in 30-day increments.

“We’re working closely with Canada & Mexico to safely ease restrictions as conditions improve,” the Department of Homeland Security said on Twitter.

It remains unclear whether restrictions will be lifted before the busy summer travel season. U.S. officials are also weighing whether to loosen air travel restrictions that prevent much of the world’s population from visiting.

Border towns and businesses have been hit hard by a lack of cross-border traffic. Many U.S. lawmakers have urged loosening the restrictions or providing a timetable for resuming normalized travel. They say Americans who own property in Canada cannot maintain their homes.

U.S. officials said discussions with Canada and Mexico had been unable to win agreement on ending the restrictions.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he hoped that U.S.-Mexican border restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic would be lifted before summer ends in September.

Canada has also been requiring air passengers arriving in Canada to be tested for COVID-19 before a hotel quarantine period.

Canada lags the United States on vaccinations against the coronavirus, and much of the country has been fighting a third wave of the pandemic with school and business closures, though matters have improved in recent weeks.

Air travelers to Canada are required to have had a test within three days of departure, and then again on arrival. If the airport text comes back negative, they can finish a 14-day quarantine at home.