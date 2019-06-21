By

Joe Biden is proud that he worked with vile segregationist in the U.S. Senate. Progressive Democrats denounce him for working with them. Please note that not a single story about Sen. Eastland of Mississippi or Talmadge of Georgia mention a key point—they were DEMOCRATS. The same Party that founded the KKK, the same Party that supports the killing of 19 million black babies since 1973. The same Party that created Jim Crow laws. Currently the Democrats in Congress are holding hearings on “reparations”. Yes, there should be reparations-the Democrat Party needs to pay for its historic role in promoting racism, hate and violence against black people in this nation. The head of the Democrat Party needs to publicly apologize for HIS role in running a political Party based on racism, Newsom apologized to Native Americans for something HE had nothing to do with—then Tom Perez needs to apologize for the death of freedom and black people caused by the policies of the Democrat Party.

Biden Praises ‘Civility’ of Two Arch Segregationists

HARIS ALIC, Breitbart, 6/19/19

Former Vice President Joe Biden praised two arch segregationists that he served with in the Senate Democrat Conference for their “civility” on Tuesday.

Biden, the current 2020 Democrat front runner, told a group of donors gathered for a fundraiser at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City it was vital the next president “be able to reach consensus under our system.” To explain why he was the best candidate in that regard, Biden fondly cited his history of working with two of the Senate’s arch segregationists, the late-Sens. James Eastland (D-MS) and Herman Talmadge (D-GA).

“I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland,” Biden said with an attempted Southern drawl. “He never called me boy, he always called me son.”

“Well guess what?” the former vice president continued. “At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don’t talk to each other anymore.”

Eastland, who served as senator from 1943 to 1978, was known as the “voice of the white South” for his stringent opposition to civil rights and integration. As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Eastland attempted to derail both the 1964 Civil Rights Act and Thurgood Marshall’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

In his first Senate campaign, The New York Times wrote in Eastland’s obituary, “he often appeared in Mississippi courthouse squares, promising the crowds that if elected he would stop blacks and whites from eating together in Washington. He often spoke of blacks as ‘an inferior race.’”

Biden, who joined the Senate in 1972, missed most of those battles. He did, however, arrive just as busing to achieve school desegregation was coming to the forefront. Despite opposition from more liberal elements in the Democrat Party, especially the late-Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-MA), Biden ended up leading the charge on the issue. Eastland, as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was a prominent ally in the fight against busing, according to the Delaware News Journal.

During his remarks on Tuesday, Biden also invoked his relationship with Talmadge, another ally in the anti-busing campaign. Talmadge, who served as governor of Georgia before being elected to the Senate in 1957, was another fierce opponent of civil rights and integration. In the wake of the Brown v. Board of Education decision, which struck down segregation in public schools, then-Gov. Talmadge promised to do everything in his power to protect “separation of the races.”

After Biden’s remarks about Talmadge and Eastland came to light, a former staffer for ex-Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) urged reporters to consider why Biden believes he’d be better at forming “consensus” than former President Barack Obama.

Other Democrats expressed equal concern about Biden’s comments.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a fellow presidential candidate, was especially critical.

As he seeks the Democrat nomination, Biden’s long history with race has increasingly come under fire from the left. The New York Times recently reported that Biden was forced to abandon his initial bid for president in 1988 amid a slew of scandals including revelations he falsely claimed to have marched in the Civil Rights Movement. During that failed campaign Biden also praised the late-Sen. Strom Thurmond (R-SC), another prominent segregationist, as one of his “closest friends,” according to the Washington Examiner.

Breitbart News reported this month that Biden made a series of racially insensitive statements, including lecturing on what “was good for the Negro,” in the early 1970s. One of those remarks came at the funeral of his first wife, Neilia Biden.

“I was probably one of those phony liberals… the kind that go out of their way to be nice to a minority and she made me realize I was making a distinction,” Biden said in December 1972. “But in dealing with minorities, she made no subtle condescending gestures… she made no distinctions.”