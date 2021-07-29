Biden Preparing to Flood U.S. With Refuges From Africa—With Ebola!

These three stories, separately have little meaning. Combined it shows the next effort by Democrats to harm the health of the American people—by bringing sick foreigners into our nation. Our immigration laws are clear—you must be healthy to come into our nation.
Biden has opened our borders to bring COVID-19 carrying illegal aliens into the country.
Now, he is bringing sick Africans into the U.S. That explains why Fauci wants to start making Ebola vaccines—to handle the sick people Biden is bringing into the nation.
Ready for the Ebola virus crisis—will this “require” masks, lockdowns and social distancing—or maybe just stopping the planes coming into the United States. It is obvious that Biden is incapable of making health decisions for our nation—he can’t make health decisions for himself.
Refugees Get Free Flights To United States
Delta and United Airlines Public Relations Team, by Staff Original Article
Delta and United Airlines have partnered with charity non profit group Miles 4 Migrants to give all needy African refugees a free flight to the united states.
Congress Approves 320 Million Ebola Spending Bill To Build New Ebola Treatment Centers For Refugees With Ebola
Congressional Registrar, by Staff Original Article
Congress Ebola budget bill would provide $320 million for the Hospital Preparedness Program (HPP) within the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), exceeding the $292.8 million total proposed by the president. Within the total, the bill includes increases for the core HPP cooperative agreements, the National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center (NETEC), and to expand the number of Regional Ebola and Other Special Pathogen Treatment Centers (RESPTC). The spending bill would also increase funding for other preparedness programs, including the CDC’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness program, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the Strategic National Stockpile, and pandemic flu efforts.
Dr. Fauci Starts Making Ebola Vaccines for Next Ebola Pandemic
Texas Bio Medical Research Center, by Staff Original Article
Dr. Fauci has begun to make ebola vaccines for the next Ebola Pandemic . Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is promoting an ambitious and expensive plan to prepare for such nightmare scenarios. It would cost “a few billion dollars” a year, take five years for the first crop of results and engage a huge cadre of scientists, he said.
