Biden Preparing to Flood U.S. With Refuges From Africa—With Ebola!

These three stories, separately have little meaning. Combined it shows the next effort by Democrats to harm the health of the American people—by bringing sick foreigners into our nation. Our immigration laws are clear—you must be healthy to come into our nation.

Biden has opened our borders to bring COVID-19 carrying illegal aliens into the country.

Now, he is bringing sick Africans into the U.S. That explains why Fauci wants to start making Ebola vaccines—to handle the sick people Biden is bringing into the nation.

Ready for the Ebola virus crisis—will this “require” masks, lockdowns and social distancing—or maybe just stopping the planes coming into the United States. It is obvious that Biden is incapable of making health decisions for our nation—he can’t make health decisions for himself.

Refugees Get Free Flights To United States

Delta and United Airlines Public Relations Team, by Staff Original Article

Posted by mark1234 — 7/27/2021 6:37:54 PM Post Reply

Delta and United Airlines have partnered with charity non profit group Miles 4 Migrants to give all needy African refugees a free flight to the united states.