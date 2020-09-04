By

Biden Refuses to Criticize Blake’s Father Over Anti-Semitic Social Media Posts

Photo Courtesy of Rusty Stewart, Flickr

Campaign’s Jewish outreach director claimed candidate would confront anti-Semitism on the left

Washington Free Beacon Staff, 9/3/20

The Biden campaign has remained silent on revelations that the father of Jacob Blake, a black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., posted numerous anti-Semitic messages on his social media accounts.

Biden met with Jacob Blake’s family on Thursday in Kenosha following the police shooting that reignited nationwide protests, rioting, and arson.

Multiple anti-Semitic Facebook posts by Jacob Blake Sr. were exposed prior to the meeting. Blake Sr. excoriated the “Jewish media” and claimed they “control the interest rate [and] control the media they control Minds and money.” In another post, he wrote, “A Jew can’t tell me shit period.” In another, he said, “The Jewish media picks and chooses who is a terrorists and is not.”

In other posts from 2017 to 2019, Blake Sr. stated that he stood with anti-Semitic Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan, who has promoted hatred towards Jews for years. One missive stated, “A cracker jew can do whatever to a white woman for years but let a jig try it.”

During his meeting with the Blake family, Biden reportedly discussed issues of racism and police violence in America. He also spoke by phone with Blake, who is still in the hospital following the shooting.

The Biden campaign, which has claimed Biden is not afraid to confront anti-Semitism among Democrats and liberals, did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Washington Free Beacon. Biden’s Jewish outreach director, Aaron Keyak, also did not respond to requests for comment about Blake Sr.’s views.

Keyak and Biden have repeatedly leveled charges of anti-Semitism and tolerance of anti-Semitism against President Donald Trump.

“Trump’s insistence on using anti-Semitic tropes when addressing Jewish audiences is dangerous and should concern every member of the Jewish community—even Jewish Republicans,” Keyak said in late 2019.

Keyak also has touted Biden’s efforts to speak out “against anti-Semitism on the right and on the left.”

“Jew-hatred isn’t any different if it’s coming out of someone with a MAGA hat on or if it is coming out of the mouth of somebody on the left,” Keyak said in an interview earlier this month.