By

Biden Rolls Out Red Carpet for COVID-Infected Illegal Immigrants

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor, a contributing editor with National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research.

Deroy Murdock, Daily Signal, 8/11/21

President Joe Biden is the root cause of today’s COVID-19 superspreader extravaganza on the southern frontier. His come-and-get-it, no-borders policy offers a laurel and hearty welcome to COVID-19-infected illegal aliens.

Biden’s red carpet for COVID-19 carriers on the U.S.-Mexico boundary—atop his mandatory vaccines for U.S. military personnel and vaccination papers for lawful foreign visitors—epitomizes hypocrisy, reckless endangerment, and quite likely negligent homicide.

McAllen, Texas, Mayor Javier Villalobos, a Republican, issued a Declaration of Local Disaster last week. According to a municipal government statement published Wednesday:

Since mid-February of 2021, there have been over 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 positive immigrants released into the city of McAllen by CBP [Customs and Border Protection], including over 1,500 new cases in the past seven days.

Also, 135 illegal immigrants in Customs and Border Protection’s Rio Grande Valley sector tested positive for COVID-19 in July’s first half, up 900% versus the previous 14 months.

Patrons at a Whataburger restaurant in La Joya, Texas, fretted on July 26 when several other diners coughed, sneezed, and failed to wear masks. According to police, these migrants said they were caught by the Border Patrol, released, and tested positive for COVID-19.

“No one told the police department that these people were here,” La Joya Police Sgt. Manuel Casas complained. These and other illegal immigrants were guests of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley and were housed at La Joya’s Texas Inn & Suites. Casas told Fox News: “The information we have is that everyone that is staying in that hotel is COVID-19-positive because it’s being rented out for them.”

Border Patrol union leader Chris Cabrera said July 31 on “Cavuto Live”: “We are releasing people out the door—day in, day out—with actual positive tests for COVID, and more just keep popping up.”

Catholic Charities and other private outfits largely conduct COVID-19 tests on illegal immigrants, such as they occur.

Statistics confirm that COVID-19 is more common and less inoculated against in countries whose people are busiest busting through the border.

• In America, there are 29 new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people. Among the top five nations whose citizens the Border Patrol has encountered since October:

—Mexico: 85.

—Honduras: 102.

—Guatemala: 107.

—El Salvador: 26.

—Ecuador: 40.

Reuters reports that 50.3% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Elsewhere?

—Mexico: 26.7%.

—Honduras: 9.8%.

—Guatemala: 6.9%.

—El Salvador: 34.7%.

—Ecuador: 33.8%.

COVID-19 tests are running 7.1% positive in America.

—Mexico: 35.5%.

—Guatemala: 19.6%.

What about the other eight of 10 top nationalities encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border? Our World in Data, associated with Oxford University, lacks such current information.

Social distancing is a distant memory for today’s invading army of illegal aliens. They are being stacked in stash houses, packed in tractor trailers, and backed into federal facilities, sometimes at 600% of capacity.

COVID-19-positive illegal immigrants rarely are quarantined. Instead, they enjoy taxpayer-funded bus and airplane rides to cities across America. They reach their destinations after Team Biden neither asks permission of nor even notifies relevant state and local officials.

Stopping the spread of COVID-19 takes a far-back seat to Biden’s No. 1 priority: inviting as many future Democrats of America to breach the border and, later or sooner, vote for left-wing candidates and causes.

“This is a guy who ran for president saying he was going to shut down the virus,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said Wednesday. “And what has he done? He’s imported more virus from around the world by having a wide open southern border.”

“Why don’t you do your job?” DeSantis demanded of Biden. “Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you.”

COVID-19 is an invisible foreign enemy at war with America. Biden’s superspreader border policies are giving this deadly virus aid and comfort.

The president of the United States is guilty of bio-treason.

Bucknell University’s Michael Malarkey contributed research to this opinion piece.