Biden/Sanders/Democrats/Love Law Breakers Not the Victims

By

The media is playing Joe Biden as a moderate, a centrists. Just more Fake News. Like Bernie Sanders, Biden wants an open border policy. Worse, he wants to reward the law breakers with citizenship. ““These are people who build our bridges, repair our roads, keep our water safe, who teach our kids; look, who race into burning buildings to protect other people; who grow our food, build our cars, pick up our garbage, our streets — veterans, dreamers, single moms.



“And by the way, every Dreamer, have hope, because I’m coming and you’re not going anywhere. “And we’re going to provide a pathway, a pathway, for 11 million citizens. If the other guys voted for the– I won’t get into that, I won’t get going,” Biden said, apparently losing his train of thought. “Look, the ironworkers, the steelworkers, the boilermakers, the plumbers the electricians — these are the people that have been forgotten.” No mention of the victims of illegal aliens. He forgets they tens of billions spent on assisting those who violate our laws. Nor does he mention the victims of rape, theft, murder, job theft, by those he wants to make citizens. A very sad man. The difference between him and Bernie Sandie? He is one year younger. Period.

Biden Promises to Give 11 Million Illegal Aliens a Pathway to U.S. Citizenship

By Susan Jones, CNSNEWS, 3/4/20

(CNSNews.com) – “The middle class is getting clobbered…they’re badly hurt,” former Vice President Joe Biden told his supporters in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

“The people, they’re the reason why I’m running. They’re the reason why I’m a Democrat in the first place.”

Biden then made it clear that he’s talking about some of the people:

“These are people who build our bridges, repair our roads, keep our water safe, who teach our kids; look, who race into burning buildings to protect other people; who grow our food, build our cars, pick up our garbage, our streets — veterans, dreamers, single moms.



“And by the way, every Dreamer, have hope, because I’m coming and you’re not going anywhere.

“And we’re going to provide a pathway, a pathway, for 11 million citizens. If the other guys voted for the– I won’t get into that, I won’t get going,” Biden said, apparently losing his train of thought.

“Look, the ironworkers, the steelworkers, the boilermakers, the plumbers the electricians — these are the people that have been forgotten.

“Folks, that’s why we need an economy that rewards work, not just wealth; that reestablishes the middle class and this time brings everybody along — everybody!”

Biden promised a “bold vision,” including affordable and available health care for everyone; lower drug prices; even cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s and diabetes.

He said he will stand up to and beat the NRA and gun manufacturers; and he promised to lead the world on climate change by rejoining the Paris accords.

Biden called for a restoration of “decency and honor and character,” as he blamed Trump for “fanning the flames of hate” and trying to divide Americans.

“Winning means uniting America,” Biden said.

But neither he nor other Democrats have explained how they can find unity with people, including some Trump supporters, who strenuously disagree with the liberal, big-government, globalist agenda.