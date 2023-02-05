By

While this story is on Babylon Bee, a newsletter dedicated to satire—THIS IS NOT SATIRE. THIS IS THE TRUTH. The Chinese Communist Party owned Biden Crime Family allowed a Chinese SPY balloon fly over major areas of the United States, transmit information to China. Then when the mission was finished, to make it look good, Biden had the balloon shot down. It is like after the barn burned, he banned matches. What more evidence do we need to ask if Biden is a traitor? Trade agreement, selling OUR strategic oil to China and more. Hunter and the "Big Guy" get the payoff and Americans get the shaft. This spy balloon incident shows how neither Biden or the CCP care if we know we are being sold out.

Biden Says He’ll Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloon As Soon As He’s Done Letting It Spy

BabylonBee.com2/4/23

U.S. — Americans are up in arms after a Chinese high-altitude spy balloon was seen hovering over sensitive nuclear sites in Montana. Biden was quick to quell fears, vowing to shoot down the hostile balloon as soon as he’s done letting it spy.

“Listen folks, that balloon came a long way to do a little spyin’,” said Biden in a meeting with military leaders. “Would be a shame to shoot the poor thing down before it even gets a chance to take some pictures! I remember when me and the boys used to spy on Suzie Anne McGillicutty through her bedroom window after a long day of protesting the civil rights movement. It’s all in good fun, folks!”

According to anonymous sources, several Pentagon officials asked how soon they would be able to knock the balloon out of the sky, insisting it was a matter of national security.

“Come on, man! I’ll let you shoot it down. Just let me check to make sure the Chinese have what they need and that the million-dollar check for Hunter’s painting came through from my buddy Xi. Then, have at it, boys!”

At publishing time, Eric Swalwell had been seen approaching the spy balloon and asking for its number.

