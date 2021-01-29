Biden Suggested Only “Dictators” Legislate By Executive Order, Then He Signs 33 In His First Week

By

by Jonathan Davis , Trending Politics, 1/26/21

Nearly every day of former President Donald Trump’s term, someone — either from the opposition party or from the Democrat-aligned media — called him some version of authoritarian.

That was especially the case whenever Trump issued an executive order, many if not most of which were summarily challenged by left-wing groups in court, often successfully.

It never made any sense to call a president whose executive orders were overturned and who eventually got kicked off of all social media a tyrant and a dictator since not too many tyrants and dictators throughout the history of Humankind had their orders contradicted or struck down by any legal body.

But now that the current president has a “D” behind his name, suddenly tyranny is back in style (because for Democrats, authoritarianism has always been their preferred style of governance).

Joe Biden has essentially been governing by dictate since taking office 15-20 minutes ago, and Breitbart News has been tracking ‘the emperor’ and his actions:

President Joe Biden has issued more executive orders in his first week in office — not yet complete, as of this writing — than any of his 45 predecessors.

As of January 25, 2021, Biden has ‘issued 33 executive orders, actions, proclamations, memoranda and agency directives,’ according to CNN. Twenty-one of these, according to the White House website , are executive orders.

President Donald Trump signed four in his first week in 2017; President Barack Obama signed five in 2009; President George W. Bush signed none in his first week in 2001; and President Bill Clinton signed one in 1993.

The historical norm for most presidents appears to be no more than a few executive orders, if any, in the first week. The American Presidency Project at the University of California Santa Barbara confirms that no other president has issued as many as Biden — not even Franklin Delano Roosevelt, whose energetic first 100 days set a new standard for activity.

Well, that’s quite a number of executive actions, is it not? And what’s more, Biden has new orders he’ll be signing all this week as part of various “themes,” The Hill reports.

And, of course, not a peep from members of his party about this blatant abuse of executive authority.

But one Democrat did speak out: Joe Biden, the candidate, in October.

“I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus,” he told George Stephanopoulos.

Well, then.

And we continue to be told that Joe Biden is in command of all his mental faculties.