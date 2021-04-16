By

The Biden/Harris Ambassador to the United Nations does not represent our nation. Instead, she represent China, Cuba, Russia and the terrorists of the Middle East. Instead of promoting and defending our nation she tears it down, throw us under the bus and begs for the United Nations to take over our nation. “She did, however, lament a rise in hate crimes and the “bullying, discrimination, and violence that Asian Americans face every day — especially since the outbreak of COVID-19.” Ms. Thomas-Greenfield noted that continuing struggles with America’s “original sin” of slavery will require officials to seek election to the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) with “humility.” The ambassador then stressed that Mr. Biden has elevated “racial equity” to a “top priority across the entire government and I’m making it a real focus of my tenure at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.” You read that right—our Ambassador to the UN wants that foreign body to run our elections and set our policy—for you, just pay your taxes and shut up, you are no longer an American—just a slave to the totalitarian nations. Biden is literally killing Americans today and for the future. He need to renounce her—fire her—and then apologize to Americans. Biden U.N. ambassador blasts U.S., rips ‘White supremacy’ within ‘founding documents and principles’

Photo Courtesy of Rusty Stewart, Flickr

Douglas Ernst – The Washington Times, 4/14/21

President Biden’s U.N. ambassador wants the world to know that the Declaration of Independence and the principles espoused within are laced with “White supremacy.”

Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the blanket comments about founding documents this week while speaking to the Al Sharpton-founded National Action Network (NAN).

“I have seen for myself how the original sin of slavery weaved White supremacy into our founding documents and principles,” she said.

Ms. Thomas-Greenfield did not expand, however, on how iconic lines like “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” have “white supremacy” woven into them.

She did, however, lament a rise in hate crimes and the “bullying, discrimination, and violence that Asian Americans face every day — especially since the outbreak of COVID-19.”

Ms. Thomas-Greenfield noted that continuing struggles with America’s “original sin” of slavery will require officials to seek election to the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) with “humility.”

The ambassador then stressed that Mr. Biden has elevated “racial equity” to a “top priority across the entire government and I’m making it a real focus of my tenure at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.”