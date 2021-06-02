By

At a Texas event, President Biden spoke, then left the platform. He turned to an aide and asked, “Where am I and why am I here?” At a recent FEMA meeting, Joe Biden was literally incoherent. His racist temper shows at odd times. As a nation it is time to discuss his mental condition and ability to take care of himself.

“At the 27:25 mark of his speech of May 27 at Cuyahoga Community College in Ohio, Biden ran into his usual problem with grade school arithmetic by being unable to manipulate two-digit whole numbers, saying, “As my mother would say, ‘Who died and left them boss?’ (laughter). Well, I’m serious about it. Now, so you got over 50% (of corporate profits) goin’ to stock buy-backs, and the other percent, I think it’s 42% — ah, g-g-let me see, 56 — it’s, forty uh-h-h — no; it’s 38%, goes, to, um, dividends…”

The following day at another speech, at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia, Biden’s inner Creepy Joe went on display again. On this occasion he slipped his teleprompter leash long enough to verbally ogle an underage girl whom the New York Post reported as “appear(ing) to be (of) elementary school age.”

The girl’s entire family (parents and two brothers) preceded Biden to the podium where her mother introduced him. After they returned to their seats and during the speech, Biden went off-script long enough to address the little girl directly.

“I, uh, love those barrettes in your hair, man. I tell you what, I look at her; she looks like she’s 19 years old, sittin’ there with her, like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

This is a sick man. He obviously has problems with his thought process—and is his predilection toward little girls getting worse?

Do you think we need the 25th Amendment to protect our nation? Would Biden known he was no longer the President?

Biden vs. Alzheimers

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (10574651h) Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally in Los Angeles. Joe Biden Presidential Election Campaign, Los Angeles, USA – 03 Mar 2020

By James Nollet, American Thinker, 5/31/21

In the week leading up to Memorial Day 2021, President Biden made a number of incredibly stupid remarks. Among the ridiculous Bidenisms were these:

At the 27:25 mark of his speech of May 27 at Cuyahoga Community College in Ohio, Biden ran into his usual problem with grade school arithmetic by being unable to manipulate two-digit whole numbers, saying, “As my mother would say, ‘Who died and left them boss?’ (laughter). Well, I’m serious about it. Now, so you got over 50% (of corporate profits) goin’ to stock buy-backs, and the other percent, I think it’s 42% — ah, g-g-let me see, 56 — it’s, forty uh-h-h — no; it’s 38%, goes, to, um, dividends…”

The following day at another speech, at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia, Biden’s inner Creepy Joe went on display again. On this occasion he slipped his teleprompter leash long enough to verbally ogle an underage girl whom the New York Post reported as “appear(ing) to be (of) elementary school age.”

The girl’s entire family (parents and two brothers) preceded Biden to the podium where her mother introduced him. After they returned to their seats and during the speech, Biden went off-script long enough to address the little girl directly.

“I, uh, love those barrettes in your hair, man. I tell you what, I look at her; she looks like she’s 19 years old, sittin’ there with her, like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

Biden held a meeting at the FEMA National Response Coordination Center earlier in the week. While attempting to read from printed notes, Biden stumbled:

“Duh, there’s, you know, there to be, you know, beginning, uh, this effort ta for 2021 is, uh, I think we’ve learned a few lessons from last year as well. There’s help as soo we we there, you know, being there to help uh clear roads, rebuilt uh main streets, uh, and so that families can get back to their lives — that’s what FEMA does every single day.”

What does that mean? And if I were a cabinet-level official in attendance, would the expression “the 25th Amendment” suddenly and spontaneously pop into my head?

But just as Casanova’s problem was too many women and not enough time, my problem here is, too many great Bidenisms last week and not enough column inch space to include all of them. I have to leave out some good ones, but I think the absolute best Bidenism of the week occurred at the 23:26 mark of Biden’s Cuyahoga Community College speech: “Folks, diseases like Alzheimer’s, diabetes, cancers, they’re all on the cusp of being able to be dealt with. You know, if we don’t do something about Alzheimer’s in America, every single, solitary, hospital bed that exists in America, as the nurses can tell you, every single one, will be occupied in the next 15 years with an Alzheimer’s patient. every one, costing us an excess of a trillion dollars.“

No mothers giving birth. No cancer patients. No accident victims. No heart patients. No narcotics overdoses or gun shooting victims. Nothing but Alzheimer’s patients.

First of all, who are these “nurses”? And furthermore, when one thinks about it, during the next 15 years we should expect to see Alzheimer’s Disease deaths decline. Why? Because there have been so many premature China virus deaths. The median age of China virus death in 2020 was around 82 years of age, and the average age of death was around 80. Since Alzheimer’s Disease affects the elderly, it stands to reason that if there are fewer elderly, there should be fewer Alzheimer’s patients.

Furthermore, most Alzheimer’s patients spend their final days and months and years either at home or in nursing homes, not hospitals.

Whatever the case, we’ll need to earmark one of those beds for one public official in particular.