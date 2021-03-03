By

Biden’s Latest Verbal Slip Might Be His Most Disturbing Yet

By Matt Margoli, PJ Media, 2/28/21

Conservative media has been calling out Joe Biden’s cognitive decline for a long time. During the presidential campaign, we were the ones sounding the alarm bells while the mainstream media covered for him. At times it was amusing, yet also a bit scary. This man is running for president? The most powerful position in the world?

Now, it’s just scary.

On Saturday, Joe Biden did it again. While attempting to list off the names of several Democrats, even he was surprised by his own forgetfulness.

“… and Representatives Shir-Shirley Jackson Lee, Al Greene, Sylvia Garcia, Lizzie Penelley, ugh, uh, excuse me, Pannill, and, ugh, what am I doing here? I’m gonna lose track here,” Biden wondered aloud. Her name is Sheila Jackson Lee… and she’s hardly forgettable. But his remark, “What am I doing here?” was very telling. Of course, we’ve all been wondering that for weeks. What is Joe Biden doing there in the most powerful position in the world?

Okay, obviously he wasn’t referring to the presidency there, but still, that off-hand remark was a stunning admission from Biden himself that he was aware of his scattered mind.

As Bonchie over at RedState noted, “there’s a reason his wife has to do joint interviews with him at an unheard-of rate.”

There’s also a reason why even Democrats aren’t comfortable with Joe Biden having the sole power to launch a nuclear attack.

Now it seems that Joe Biden is (somewhat) aware of his cognitive decline, despite repeated claims that he was mentally fit to serve. Last year, Biden fought back against questions about his mental acuity from the Trump campaign. “Look, all you gotta do is watch me, and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against,” he said back in June.

Has Joe Biden been tested since taking office? As American citizens, we all have the right no know if he has, and what the results were.

