Biden’s Team of Racists and Anti-Semites: An Anti-American Coalition in the Heart of the White House

By David Horowitz and John Perazzo, PJ Media, 4/13/21

Formally introducing his cabinet to the public, Joe Biden proudly declared: “This is the first [time] in American history that the cabinet looks like America.” Looking at the actual appointments and not just the gender, skin color, and ethnic origins of the Biden team, it is a team that may look like America but doesn’t think like America. In fact, it is a team whose outlook is anti-American.

Take Biden’s vice-presidential choice, Kamala Harris, whose antipathy for America oozes from her every pore. At a February 2019 presidential campaign stop, for example, she said Columbus Day should be replaced with “Indigenous People’s Day” because “we are the scene of a crime when it comes to what we did with slavery and Jim Crow and institutionalized racism in this country.” This is an accurate summary of the way the Biden White House views its native land, and it is a view encapsulating three big lies.

What America did with the slave system it inherited from the British was end it. America’s abolition campaign began with its revolutionary proclamation that all men are created equal and have a God given right to liberty. America began implementing this right in 1787, the first year of its existence, with the enactment of the Northwest Ordinance, outlawing slavery in a territory the size of the original 13 colonies. Within twenty years slavery was abolished in all the northern states. As for the “original sin” of enslaving the black Africans brought to this country, that properly is the achievement of the Africans themselves who then sold their brothers and sisters to Europeans at slave auctions in Ghana and Benin.

All forms of institutional and systemic racism including Jim Crow were outlawed by the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In one of his first statements as president Biden claimed that “systemic racism” has been built into every aspect of our system.” This is a bald-faced lie. The opposite is the truth. Under the 14th Amendment and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, systemic racism is outlawed in America. With the exception of affirmative action policies sanctioned by the Supreme Court, there is no systemic racism in America,. If there were systemic racism, there would be a tsunami of legal suits to punish those who practiced it. There is no such tsunami because the claim is a baseless lie.

When 220 U.S. cities were attacked by criminal Black Lives Matter mobs last summer Kamala Harris called them “a coalition of conscience,” and supported the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which made bail payments on behalf of people who were arrested for criminal acts. At the time, Harris claimed that “the life of a Black person in America … has never been treated as fully human….” Tell that to the white majorities who elected Barack Obama the 43rd president of the United States twice. “America,” she claimed, “has never fully addressed the systemic racism that has existed in our country.” Chinese communist propagandists couldn’t have framed this malicious indictment better. Not surprisingly, Harris has praised racial arsonist and anti-Semite Al Sharpton as a “friend [who] has spent his life fighting for what’s right.”

Picking a cabinet and White House team by skin color and gender, is, of course, racist and “sexist” in their pure forms. Biden’s transgender assistant secretary of Health, Rachel Levine, picked to celebrate transgenderism is, in her actual political life, a criminal cohort of Andrew Cuomo, removing her own mother from a nursing home, as Pennsylvania’s secretary of Health, while committing COVID-19 patients to nursing homes where they killed thousands of not-so-well-connected elderly residents.

Biden’s assistant attorney general in charge of civil rights, Kristen Clarke, is the first black woman to be appointed to the position. She is also a racist, praising Louis Farrakhan disciple Tamika Mallory and holding the Farrakhanite view that melanin, which is responsible for rich black skin color, “endows blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities” than white people. Clarke has long embraced the doctrines of critical race theory, a crackpot racism that maintains that America is permanently racist to its core, and that, consequently, the nation’s various institutions and traditions are, by definition, invalid. In 2020, Clarke denounced the “systemic racism that pervades every aspect of our lives, especially when it comes to policing and the operation of the criminal justice system of our country.” For reasons already mentioned, this is a racist invention. If police departments were systemically racist, how do you explain all the black police chiefs running those departments in major American cities, or the absence of major lawsuits invoking the Civil Rights Act, which outlaws such practices?

In November 2020, Clarke said that collegiate policies permitting black students to be admitted under far lower academic standards than Asian students are “critical for promoting diversity … in an increasingly multi-ethnic society.” This is the statement of a racist who puts skin color first and meritocracy at the end of the line.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield is the second black U.S. ambassador to the UN. For those not addicted to the new racism in fashion in the Democrat Party, her maiden address to the UN General Assembly praising the malicious and historically illiterate 1619 Project is cause for alarm. The project, conceived by a black racist, frames America as a nation defined by slavery and racism, and denies that white America played any role in liberating blacks or creating a society that has made them the richest, freest, most privileged blacks anywhere in the world, including black Africa and the Caribbean. Naturally, she has praised the Marxist Black Lives Matter organization as a noble movement for “racial justice.”

Late in his presidency, Donald Trump issued an executive order establishing The 1776 Commission, an advisory committee designed to encourage American schools to provide students with a “patriotic education,” and to counter the America-hating narrative of critical race theory and the 1619 Project. Biden revoked Trump’s executive order — on grounds that the “systemic racism that has plagued our nation for far, far too long couldn’t be ignored any longer.” Susan Rice, his newly appointed director of the United States Domestic Policy Council, warns Americans about “how serious a problem we face from nationalists and white supremacists who have demonstrated a willingness to resort to violence in some instances.” On January 26, 2021, Rice said that “for too many American families, systemic racism and inequality in our economy, laws, and institutions still put[s] the American dream far out of reach. She didn’t explain – if what she says is true – why the Biden administration isn’t suing all those nationalists and white supremacists for practicing institutional and systemic racism, which was outlawed over fifty years ago by the Civil Rights Act.

When it comes to Biden’s Middle-East policy, the president has diligently deployed skin-color racism to put a team of anti-Semites and supporters of the terrorist regimes in Tehran, the West Bank, and Gaza in charge. Chief among them, of course, is Susan Rice. In 2015, Rice publicly lauded the Iran nuclear deal as the “most comprehensive and effective” anti-nuclear agreement ever devised. She has continued to support the deal ever since. When President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018, for instance, Rice falsely stated that “Iran has fully complied with its obligations,” and that the inspections authorized by the deal were “the most intrusive international inspection and monitoring regime in history.”

Biden’s new administrator of USAID, Samantha Power, is a dedicated opponent of Israel. During a 2002 interview, Power said that even if it meant “alienating a domestic constituency of tremendous political and financial import” (i.e., Jewish Americans), the United States should stop investing “billions of dollars” in “servicing Israel’s military” and should invest that money instead “in the new state of Palestine” – a regime (not a state) that annually invests hundreds of millions of dollars in terrorism against men, women, and children in the Jewish state. During a February 2016 UN Security Council debate on the Middle East, Power – then U.S. Ambassador to the UN, equated Palestinian Arab acts of terrorism targeting Jews with virtually non-existent “settler violence” by Jews in the West Bank. She also falsely portrayed the Palestinian Authority (PA) as an entity that was “pressing for calm,” when, in fact, the PA not only “pays Arabs huge sums of money to murder Jews,” but also “incites violence against innocent Jews in the PA’s speeches, official newspapers, social media, textbooks, schools, clubs, government-controlled mosques, government-controlled television specials, and government ceremonies honoring terrorists.”

Biden’s new undersecretary of Defense, Colin Kahl, co-drafted the language that attempted – ultimately without success – to omit from the 2012 Democratic Party platform any reference to Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. In an August 2012 op-ed in Foreign Policy magazine, Kahl praised President Obama’s call to push Israel’s borders back to the 1949 Armistice lines, which would reward 70 years of Arab aggression and deprive Israel of defensible borders; to accept the creation of a Palestinian state governed by the terrorist organizations PLO and Hamas; and to reject the notion of Jerusalem as Israel’s undisputed capital. In the same article, Kahl blamed the poor living conditions of Palestinians on the “economically debilitating effects of Israeli occupation” – rather than on the Palestinian leaders’ massive corruption and ongoing terrorist aggression.

Biden’s new undersecretary of state for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, is a former staffer at the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, a notoriously anti-Israel publication, where she compiled research for a book claiming that “the Israel lobby” had established a secret network of PACs that bribed and extorted congressional candidates into adopting positions favorable to Israel, thereby “subvert[ing] the American political process to take control of U.S. Middle East policy.”

Wendy Sherman, Biden’s deputy secretary of State nominee, has referred to the late PLO leader Yasser Arafat, the world’s most prolific Jew-killer since Hitler, as “the leader of a resistance movement,” while minimizing the moral horrors of Palestinian suicide bombings against innocent Israeli civilians as “nagging disruptions from the Palestinian side.”

In her 2018 book, Not for the Faint of Heart,” Sherman claimed that the Iran nuclear deal, which she helped to negotiate on behalf of the U.S., “was anchored” by: (a) “a common wish to make peace,” and (b) additional “higher principles” that would help facilitate a “reimagining of the world” whereby Americans might “see our adversaries not as eternal enemies, or dispensable ones, but as virtual partners.” Moreover, Sherman falsely claimed that the Iran deal would allow for “intrusive” and “scrupulous” inspections of Iranian nuclear sites.

Symone Sanders is the senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris. Sanders was one of the 2020 Biden presidential campaign’s three senior advisers who apologized to radical Islamic organizations after Biden staffer Andrew Bates had tried to distance Biden from Linda Sarsour, a notorious Jew-hater, who, despite supporting the Hamas-inspired Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) movement and having ties to numerous Islamic terrorist organizations, was a featured speaker at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. In addition to her apology, Sanders also retweeted a tweet by Emgage, a radical Islamist group, saying that Sarsour “has dedicated her career to fighting for justice.”

Biden’s new secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, is opposed to designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization and imposing sanctions on it, even though The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran established the IRGC explicitly to “strike terror into [the hearts of] the enemies of Allah” — meaning most prominently the U.S. and Israel — and to “expan[d] the sovereignty” of Islam across the globe. The IRGC’s “terror involvements” have included: “planning 9-11,” “murdering hundreds of American troops in Iraq,” promoting “Iranian nuclear proliferation and weapons delivery systems development,” and “providing weapons, training, funding, and logistical support to Iranian terrorist proxies.”

Biden’s new director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, is asignatory to a J Street letter arguing that the Democratic Party platform should incorporate additional criticism of Israel. The letter also draws a moral equivalence between Palestinian terrorists and their victims, Israeli Jews, by employing the phrase “violence, terrorism, and incitement from ALL sides.” Further, the letter rejects the notion of Israeli and Jewish sovereign rights in the historically Jewish lands of Judea and Samaria, and accuses Israel of perpetrating an “occupation” of Palestinian land. This is the lie genocidal Palestinian terrorists use to justify their unprovoked aggressions against the Jewish state, which was created – like Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Iraq – on land that belonged to the Turks for 400 years previously. Turks are not Palestinians or Arabs.

Biden’s new deputy director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs is Reema Dodin. In her student days at UC Berkeley, Dodin was a campus radical who organized a number of anti-Israel rallies. Among other things, she was a leader of the Muslim Students Association, a Muslim Brotherhood front. The Muslim Brotherhood is an Islamic supremacist organization whose credo proclaims that “death for the sake of God is the highest of our aspirations.” Dodin described the 9/11 attacks as an understandable Islamic response to U.S. support for Israel, which was “angering” Muslims worldwide. Drawing a parallel between the 9/11 hijackers and Palestinian jihadists, she said: “[N]ow you have three generations of Palestinians born under occupation. Maybe if you start to look at Palestinians as human beings, you will stop the suicide bombers.” In a 2002 speech in California, Dodin justified suicide bombing as “the last resort of a desperate people.”

At a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in 2010, Biden’s new special U.S. envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, called for the U.S. “to unveil a set of parameters” that included the creation of a Palestinian state along the “1967 borders,” which would have rewarded the Arab aggressors in the Six Day War and been suicidal for Israel. He also advocated: (a) the deployment of third-party armed forces in Judea-Samaria; (b) the forced relocation of hundreds of thousands of Jews from their homes in that region; and (c) Israel’s relinquishment of control of the Golan Heights to Syria, on the premise that Syria was “unlikely to sponsor militant groups … [or] destabilize the region … once an agreement has been reached.”

Biden’s new senior director for intelligence programs at the National Security Council is Maher Bitar. As a student at Georgetown University, Bitar was an executive board member of Students for Justice in Palestine, an organization that supports the Hamas terrorists and the BDS movement. A 2006 photo from that time period shows Bitar wearing a keffiyah – a terrorist emblem – while dancing in front of a banner reading, “Divest from Israel Apartheid.” At a Palestine Solidarity Movement conference at Georgetown in 2006, Bitar moderated a session that taught attendees how to demonize Israel as a nation guilty of “colonization,” “occupation,” and “oppression.”

Biden’s new deputy assistant secretary of State for Israel and Palestinian affairs is Hady Amr. In January 2002, Amr wrote: “I was inspired by the Palestinian Intifada.” Amr warned that Arabs “will never, never forget what the Israeli people, the Israeli military and Israeli democracy have done to Palestinian children. And there will be thousands who will seek to avenge these brutal murders of innocents.” He also accused Israel of engaging in the “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians. Ethnic cleansing of Jews is, of course, the overt goal of the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, whereas more than a million Palestinians are Israeli citizens with more rights than the Arabs of the West Bank and Gaza.

In sum, while the Biden White House may “look like” America, once one gets past skin color and gender, it is a team of racists and anti-Semites. “Diversity” is exposed as a racist rationale for assembling an anti-American coalition in the heart of the White House itself.