We have been told by the media and even Democrat and Republican officeholders, like Mitt Romney, that the 2020 election was fair and honest—even though Pennsylvania had 2,500 people on their voting rolls 105 years old and above. California had 440,000 dead people or those that had moved out of State on our voting rolls. We knew Arizona was corrupt—now they have raided an Arizona "non profit" involved in the corruption of that States' election. "The film alleges that by using geolocation data purchased by the filmmakers they were able to track "ballot mules" to drop boxes where they falsely allege the "mules" were paid to stuff the boxes with completed ballots. The practice, pejoratively referred to as ballot harvesting, is illegal in Arizona and many other states. Wilmot announced last week that his office and the county recorder's office are investigating voting fraud cases from 2020, but there is no indication that any of the cases involve the movie's claims. Instead, YCSO said the cases include impersonation fraud, false registrations, duplicate voting and fraudulent use of absentee ballots. In fact — All four of these voter fraud cases appear to be related to the evidence presented in the film."

BIG ARIZONA FRAUD UPDATE: Law Enforcement Raids Nonprofits In ‘2000 Mules’ Ballot Trafficking Investigation – “Like Tweety Birds, They Sang”

Law enforcement has conducted a raid on Yuma County nonprofit organizations connected to the ballot trafficking scheme discovered by Yuma County citizens and revealed in the “2000 Mules” documentary.

True The Vote and Dinesh D’Souza’s groundbreaking new film revealed that the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen through illegal ballot trafficking and featured the undercover investigative work of David Lara and Arizona State Senate candidate Gary Snyder.

David Lara tells us, “San Luis is Ground Zero for election fraud in Arizona.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, The Yuma County Sheriff and Yuma County Recorder opened a new investigation into cases of impersonation fraud, false registrations, duplicate voting, and fraudulent use of absentee ballots.

The fake news media is already trying to deny everything. In a report titled, “The Yuma sheriff isn’t investigating election fraud because of ‘2000 Mules’”, The far-left dark money nonprofit Arizona Mirror reported,Guard.Io

The film alleges that by using geolocation data purchased by the filmmakers they were able to track “ballot mules” to drop boxes where they falsely allege the “mules” were paid to stuff the boxes with completed ballots. The practice, pejoratively referred to as ballot harvesting, is illegal in Arizona and many other states.

Wilmot announced last week that his office and the county recorder’s office are investigating voting fraud cases from 2020, but there is no indication that any of the cases involve the movie’s claims. Instead, YCSO said the cases include impersonation fraud, false registrations, duplicate voting and fraudulent use of absentee ballots.

In fact — All four of these voter fraud cases appear to be related to the evidence presented in the film.

Additionally, this investigation was announced just over one week after the nationwide premiere of the “2000 Mules.”

The “lame-brain” article even confused ballot trafficking for ballot harvesting, two very different things.

Trump-Endorsed Arizona Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake broke the news from Yuma County this morning on Twitter.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that David Lara and Gary Snyder busted a local ballot trafficking operation in Yuma County using undercover cameras long before the 2020 Presidential Election. This information was delivered to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who failed to act before it was too late.

TGP spoke to Lara and Snyder on Friday following this major announcement.

David Lara told The Gateway Pundit what he knows about the bust. He also revealed what happened when he spoke to New York Times reporter Alexandra Berzon about the incident.

Lara: The New York Times has been calling us, but once we gave them our story, they don’t want it. They don’t want it. Not only that, the New York Times, wanted me to reveal who the person was in the movie. I told her, I told her I am not going to jeopardize this woman. And I’m not going to jeopardize 22 years of work just for you.

Then she asked me if if I got paid. I laughed at that. I laughed at that. I said ‘my friend, Let me tell you something. Right off the bat when I met Greg Phillips, that was the first thing I told them. I’m not in this for money. I’m trying to fix 22 years of corruption and voter fraud. I have not made or I have not taken a single dime. I have not been offered a single dime and I wouldn’t take it.

Yesterday morning, there was, and it went on all day, I don’t know if it’s still going on right now. But there was a sting operation in San Luis. And there was a nonprofit, they got a visit. One of the employees was now I don’t know for a fact, if she was arrested, or if she was notified to appear in court. The only thing I do know is that they went to her job in that nonprofit. They had a search warrant. They confiscated her electronic devices, then went to her house. They searched this woman’s house.

There’s been a lot of people that have been interviewed and my sources who are very reliable tell me that several people they have interviewed already sounded like tweety birds. They sang.

I’m not just saying this to pump up Greg and Catherine, but if it wouldn’t have been for their help, I think I would still be, besides Gary. I’d still be sucking on one thumb and stuck sh*t creek without a paddle. They have gone out of their way. Not only to expose this but to help us.

Gary Snyder, a candidate for Arizona State Senate in Yuma County, provided more information on what he saw. Snyder previously worked with David Lara to bust the San Luis ballot trafficking scheme, which led to two indictments and inspired him to fight for election integrity in the Arizona Senate.

Snyder: My campaign started mentally in 2020 when I saw all this fraud and actually I recorded quite a bit and this is how we are at this juncture right now and then with the steal of the voting for the Presidential Election, for elected officials locally, what do you do?

When me, David, law enforcement, True The Vote, 2000 Mules, and everyone else is willing to stick their back on the line for it, it means nothing if the attorney general or the judges aren’t willing to prosecute to the full extent of the law.

we complain about open borders. We complain about inflation, complaining about quite a bit of stuff, but at the end of the day, complaining means nothing because the one that’s going to take care of it are the ones in the seat. And if you want a better elected official, or you vote Well, it’s not fair when you vote when you already got the vote stolen, so they already know who the final game piece is going to be there.Give It Love

So that should be the number one issue in the United States is going back to voting system and the way it’s been manipulated and open for exposure and fraud.

I was actually eating breakfast around the area, and we saw quite a few unmarked cars headed that way. So we didn’t see the raid, but we saw the cars in San Luis. You know, you can’t really miss unmarked cars in quite a movement down those streets.

There has been no official law enforcement press release at the time of this publication.