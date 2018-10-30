By

Morning Report: Big San Diego Unified Bond Donors Tend to Win Big Contracts

Voice of San Diego , 10/30/18



Construction companies that made major donations to pro-bond San Diego Unified School District campaign groups won hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts, a new Voice of San Diego investigation has found .

The relationship between construction companies and school districts is reciprocal, those familiar with the process acknowledge. School districts need big money to get their message out and sell voters on new construction bonds. So they often actively seek donations from construction companies. Construction companies hope to win the hundreds of millions in dollars in public works contracts that will become available if a school bond passes.

Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry reports, “80 percent of the construction companies that donated $5,000 or more to pro-bond campaign groups in the last seven years received contracts with the San Diego Unified School District.” Donors won more than $320 million in contracts, all told.

San Diego Unified is pushing another multimillion-dollar school bond on the November ballot, Measure YY, and the Union-Tribune has reported that construction companies that would get work from the bond are once again among the biggest donors to the campaign .

But San Diego Unified officials argue that donations do not influence their decisions on who gets contracts in any way whatsoever. They described a system of checks and balances, where contracts are reviewed by multiple staff members, many of whom have no idea who has donated to previous or current bond campaigns.

Some school districts have previously placed limits on how much any single entity can donate to a school bond campaign to avoid even the appearance that those who give big money might also receive contracts. Of the 11 San Diego County school bonds on this year’s ballots, none is subject to donation limits.