big thing: Billion-dollar booster shoy discussion

Now we know the fix is in on the vaccine scam. First we were told close down the country for 15 days and the virus would be gone. Then we were told masks, social distancing and ending gathering of people would solve the problem. Then we were told take an experimental drug, without telling us the risks that would solve the problem.

We were told two jabs, at most, problem solved. Now we know the vaccine has about a 25% FAILURE rate—any other drug that bad would be taken from the market. But too much money for the drug companies is at stake. Now we are told you will need a six month booster shot—and testing every week!

This is not about our health, it is about money and control

big thing: Billion-dollar booster discussion AXIOS, 7/29/21 Pfizer said yesterday that it expects to sell nearly $34 billion worth of coronavirus vaccines this year — and there could be billions more behind that if people who have gotten the shot ultimately need boosters.



Why it matters: It’s unclear whether, when and for whom a coronavirus vaccine booster will be necessary. Pfizer has a lot of money riding on those answers, and executives are already making the case that many Americans will need a third dose, Axios’ Bob Herman reports.



What they’re saying: Pfizer released new data, not yet peer-reviewed, that suggests the vaccine’s efficacy diminishes over time — from 96% in the first two months after receiving the second dose, to 84% after four months. Reduced efficacy could mean more transmission of the virus. “We are very, very confident a third dose, a booster, will take up the immune response to levels that will be enough to protect against the Delta variant,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC yesterday.



Yes, but: The same data show the vaccine was still 97% effective in preventing severe disease, across a full six months of monitoring.



By the numbers: Pfizer increased its sales estimates yesterday for the doses it has already committed to sell. The company expects those sales to total $33.5 billion this year, almost a 30% jump from its previous estimates — without accounting for sales of any potential boosters.



What’s next: “The numbers are going to be much higher,” Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal wrote to investors, estimating Pfizer’s sales could be as high as $43 billion this year. “We expect total sales growth will slow over the next 12 months as COVID-19 vaccine demand shifts toward emerging markets where pricing is lower,” analysts at Morningstar wrote about Pfizer. However, “potential upside exists if larger demand for boosters emerges.”