Bill Clinton, Associate of Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, to Speak at Biden/Harris Empowering Women Summit

Bill Clinton lied. He claimed he may have been on the private plane of the infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein once or twice. In fact, it was 27 times, with numerous stays at the perverts island retreat where young girls—VERY young girls were used and abuse by Epstein and his friends. So, it is fitting that Kamala Harris has him as a guest for an “Empowering Women” forum. Remember, Harris got her job the old fashioned way—by being the Mistress to a married man, Willie Brown—she is a role model to women—sleep your way to the top. Now we have a certified Hollywood crazy complaining about the friend of the pedophile being at the Forum. “Rose McGowan called the Kamala Harris-Bill Clinton event “obscene,” noting that the former president has been seen on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private island. “This is obscene @KamalaHarris. You speaking with Bill Clinton about empowering women & girls is disgusting,” McGowan tweeted. “Have you no soul? Have you no ethics? Ask him about being on an island of human trafficking victims 27 times. You are showing us exactly who you are.”

‘This Is Obscene:’ Rose McGowan Slams Kamala Harris Joining Bill Clinton for Event on Empowering Women

David Ng , Breitbart, 3/24/21

Actress Rose McGowan has slammed Vice President Kamala Harris over a planned speaking engagement with Bill Clinton on the subject of empowering women and girls.

Harris and Clinton are scheduled to speak Friday on the “impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, and empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world,” according to a press release from the Clinton Foundation.

The talk is part of a series of public events this week featuring Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as their daughter Chelsea, in conjunction with Howard University.

Bill Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives in 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice over his sexual relationship with then White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The former president has also been accused of rape and sexual assault by a number of women, including Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey.

Rose McGowan has repeatedly condemned Democrats and the mainstream media for protecting the Clintons and President Joe Biden against sexual misconduct accusations.