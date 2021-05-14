Bill Maher Gets COVID Vaccination: Then Gets The Virus

By

How valuable is the vaccine government, the media and celebrities are shaming us to take? Ask Bill Maher, the liberal comedian. He took it and still got the virus. This is why we are being shamed into taking an experimental drug with no information on the long term affects. If th drug was so good, was have thousands who took it dead? Thousands more hospitalized and ten of thousand getting the virus—with the vaccine, masks and social distancing. When will we start shaming government into telling us the truth?

‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Cancels This Week’s Show After HBO Host Tests Positive For Covid-19

By Peter White, Erik Pedersen, Deadline, 5/13/21

EXCLUSIVE: HBO has scrapped this week’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher after the comedian tested positive for Covid-19. Maher, who is vaccinated and asymptomatic, tested positive during the premium cable network’s weekly PCR testing ahead of the show.

It is a blow for the late-night show, which was set to entertain astrophysicist and StarTalk podcaster Neil deGrasse Tyson as the top-of-show interview guest, and World War Z author Max Brooks and Hardcore History podcast host Dan Carlin as panelists.

“The Friday, May 14th taping of Real Time with Bill Maher has been cancelled. Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine. Real Time production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date,” an HBO spokeswoman told Deadline.

Real Time with Bill Maher, which is in its 19th season on HBO, was the first major show to bring back a small live audience in September after a Covid break and a number of episodes filmed in Maher’s backyard.

The show is exec produced by Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen and Billy Martin.

After the story broke, Maher posted on social media that he was upset about ending his streak, going back to 1993, to have never missed an episode of Politically Incorrect or Real Time.