By

When you watch or read the news on the mainstream media, you are never sure how accurate it is. The Schiff Russian hoax was promoted by the media—yet they NEVER checked the sources or the facts—just told us Trump was a traitor, In fact Adam Schiff was leading a coup to overthrow the President. When will Schiff go on trial for his crimes? When will the media apologize for their role in the attempted coup and support of Putin and the Russians misinformation campaign? “Maher blasted the “unlicensed daycare center that is today’s newsroom” for going “apes—,” pointing to reporter Felicia Sonmez’s tweet publicly shaming Weigel, who had removed the retweeted and apologized. “Of course, the leadership at the Post folded like a Miami condo and suspended Weigel without pay for a month and denounce the offending retweet is a ‘gross violation of their values.’ – free Speech apparently not being one of them,” Maher quipped. The best use of a newspaper today if either for the bottom of a bird cage or to help potty train your dog. If you love fiction, you will love the Washington Post, NY Times and numerous other fiction publications.

VIDEO: Bill Maher Slams The Washington Post, Calling Their Newsrooms An ‘Unlicensed Daycare Center’

By Michael Robison, gateway Pundit, 6/20/22





Bill Maher closed his show on HBO Friday night with a harsh takedown of the viral upheaval at the Washington Post earlier this month.

“If you missed it, the Washington Post recently got embroiled in a self-inflicted s—storm when one of their best reporters David Weigel retweeted, not tweeted, retweeted this joke: ‘Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual,’” Maher began.

Maher blasted the “unlicensed daycare center that is today’s newsroom” for going “apes—,” pointing to reporter Felicia Sonmez’s tweet publicly shaming Weigel, who had removed the retweeted and apologized.

“Of course, the leadership at the Post folded like a Miami condo and suspended Weigel without pay for a month and denounce the offending retweet is a ‘gross violation of their values.’ – free Speech apparently not being one of them,” Maher quipped.

“For days, [Sonmez] raged with the fire of a thousand burning bras, sending a gazillion tweets calling for more to be done against Weigel, mocking her bosses attacking colleagues and letting the world know how much the Washington Post sucked,” Maher continued.

Maher spoke to the continued trend of aging leadership holding onto their roles without handing them over to the younger generation. He told viewers the lack of transition was “Because too many millennials are overly sensitive, overly fragile, and have no sense of priorities.”

“I’m sure many boomers would love to retire, but they can’t. They’re like the grandmother who would much rather be watching Judge Judy and has to raise her grandkids because her own kids are too f—ed up to manage it,” Maher continued.

Maher didn’t stop there; he went on to expound on his thoughts about the entitlement and attitudes of the Millennial generation.

“It’s funny; you think my generation is an eye roll? Let me let you in on a little secret about the younger generations; No one wants to hire you. Your sense of entitlement is legendary, and, with notable exceptions, your attention span and worth ethic suck… This Washington Post story had such resonance because it’s behavior we all recognize. There is a war going on within the millennial generation. I know because I’m friends with the good ones. But the crybabies, unfortunately, are still winning.”

“The fact that the Post’s initial response was to punish not Felicia but one of their best reporters for a silly joke shows that the kindergarten is already in charge,” he concluded.