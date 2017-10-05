By

Just days after the tragic shooting in Las Vegas, where numerous Californians were killed and wounded, the Governor has on his desk a DEMOCRAT bill to lessen penalties for those that shoot into a crowd. This is not a joke, SB 620 would lessen penalties if you shoot innocent people—while Democrats are demanding more “gun control”, California Democrats instead want to make it easier for criminals to get out of jail sooner. Any wonder gun sales are up—Democrats are pressuring folks to protect themselves. “Multiple shots fired during a drive-by shooting into a crowd of innocent people the shooter didn’t know, striking one–that’s the crime committed by the person Senator Steven Bradford picked as the poster boy for his legislation. It is truly puzzling why this attempt to kill multiple people was chosen as an example of why penalties for using a gun in a crime should be lessened. The illegal use of guns to kill or wound innocent victims is a tragic story that occurs far too often. Mandatory punishment for using a gun during a violent crime is right and just. We urge Governor Brown to veto SB 620.” This bill is not about gun control it is about not controlling criminals. California run by Democrats in 2017—ready for Texas?

Bill on Governor’s desk could reduce penalties for gun use during a crime

By Michele Hanisee, Association of Deputy District Attorneys,, 10/4/17



California has imposed multiple restrictions on guns in recent years, including restrictions on gun capacity, possession and even purchase of ammunition. Yet SB 620, which has been sent to the Governor for his approval or veto, would loosen penalties for those convicted of using a gun in a crime.

Multiple shots fired during a drive-by shooting into a crowd of innocent people the shooter didn’t know, striking one–that’s the crime committed by the person Senator Steven Bradford picked as the poster boy for his legislation. It is truly puzzling why this attempt to kill multiple people was chosen as an example of why penalties for using a gun in a crime should be lessened.

The illegal use of guns to kill or wound innocent victims is a tragic story that occurs far too often. Mandatory punishment for using a gun during a violent crime is right and just. We urge Governor Brown to veto SB 620.

Michele Hanisee is President of the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, the collective bargaining agent representing nearly 1,000 Deputy District Attorneys who work for the County of Los Angeles