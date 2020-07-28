By

San Fran is running a deficit. It already has massively tall, crime and disease ridden affordable housing like New York City. Now a Sacramento bill would make the situation worse—build affordable housing and they pay less in fees. San Fran will lose $50 million–money meant for roads, libraries and education. “The bill would prevent cities from charging affordable housing fees on units mandated under the state’s existing “density bonus” law. The measure passed the state senate 35-1. San Francisco’s Senator Scott Wiener was among the supporters. The measure addresses an earlier bill that requires cities to give housing developers additional density – in San Francisco, that typically means more stories on a building – in exchange for building a modest amount of affordable housing.” Housing is important—but affordable housing is being used to create slums, disease and crime ridden communities—while taking needed money from basic services.

Bill that could cost SF $50 million up for key Assembly vote

Will Chiu support a measure that the entire Board of Supes opposes? It’s at his committee Tuesday.

By Tim Redmond, 48 Hills, 7/27/20

A bill that could cost San Francisco as much as $50 million in lost affordable housing money comes before a key state Assembly committee tomorrow, and the chair, SF’s David Chiu, could determine its fate.

The entire Board of Supes is opposed to SB 1085, a measure by state Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) that is aimed at creating more dense housing.

The bill would prevent cities from charging affordable housing fees on units mandated under the state’s existing “density bonus” law.

The measure passed the state senate 35-1. San Francisco’s Senator Scott Wiener was among the supporters.

The measure addresses an earlier bill that requires cities to give housing developers additional density – in San Francisco, that typically means more stories on a building – in exchange for building a modest amount of affordable housing.

San Francisco charges developers affordable housing fees on all units, including those “bonus” units built under the state mandate.

SB 1050 would halt that practice and render all bonus units free of city fees.

John Elberling, director of the affordable housing developer TODCO, says the bill would impact some 35 proposed market-rate projects in San Francisco, for a total loss to the city of $50 million.