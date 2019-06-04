By

Bill to Ban Rodenticides Coincides With Rat Infestation and Disease in Los Angeles

Dr. Drew warns ‘entire population of California could fall victim to Bubonic Plague due to homelessness’

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 5/31/19

While Los Angeles, and other large California cities are experiencing rat infestations within homeless camps, AB 1788, by Assemblyman Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) will ban Rodenticides – rodent poisons. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Pesticide Regulation already regulate these products for efficacy, human health impacts and impacts to the environment.

Rodenticides have been a critical tool for controlling rodent populations to protect Californians from the spread of disease and illnessRodenticides have been a critical tool for controlling rodent populations to protect Californians from the spread of disease and illness.

California’s largest cities are ground zero of the state’s expanding homeless population. Contrary to most city leaders’ claims that this is a housing problem, it is not that simple. While California’s housing costs are through the roof, many of those living on the streets are not even from California, but come here for the state’s liberal policies on drug use, easy theft opportunities and lack of criminal convictions, generous welfare benefits, as well as the “sanctuary” status – and the weather.

San Francisco has a no-kill, catch-and-release rat policy: “Humane Wildlife Control addresses the problem by sealing holes in buildings that can create entry points for rodents, and then they set up live catch traps to capture rats,” SF Gate reported in 2017. “Once rats are caught, they’re released right in the backyard.”

California Globe has been reporting regularly about the homeless explosion in California. Increased spending on homeless has encouraged public defecation maps, Hepatitis A and Typhus outbreaks. Most recently an officer with Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Station has contracted typhoid fever and is being treated for the potentially life-threatening disease, Fox 11 reported Thursday. “According to the LAPD, a second employee at the station has symptoms consistent with the disease, which is caused by exposure to the bacterium Salmonella Typhi.” Friday brought additional reports of Typhoid symptoms with LAPD.

AB 1788 analysis says, “According to the United States Environmental Protection (USEPA), the most important steps in eliminating and preventing rodent infestations are keeping living spaces clean; preventing rodent access; and, eliminating potential nesting areas.” Los Angeles is so far beyond preventative measures.

Dr. Drew Pinsky, who broadcasts on KABC radio in Los Angeles has gone on several national television shows reporting of a complete breakdown of the basic needs of civilization in Los Angeles. “We have the three prongs of airborne diseases, tuberculous is exploding, rodent fleas,” Pinsky said on Laura Ingraham Thursday. “We are one of the only major cities in the country that does not have a rodent control program. Sanitation has broken down. We had a typhus outbreak last year, we will have typhus this summer. I’m hearing from experts that bubonic plague is likely, it’s already here, it will get onto the rat fleas. And then now finally we have this oral-fecal route contamination which is tyhpoid fever. Three cases. One confirmed, probably three. This is unbelievable.”

“I can’t believe I live in a city where — this is not third-world, this is Medieval. Third-world countries are insulted if they are accused of being like this. No city on earth tolerates on this. The entire population is at risk. And God forbid is measles. This is a population that’s suboptimally immunized. If measles gets in, I just have an image of myself on my knees in the gutter tending to people.”

With the daily news about homeless populations defecating and urinating on public streets, and encampments infested with garbage, vermin are thriving. It is astounding that AB 1788 has passed every committee since March (see below), and was passed by the Assembly May 6.