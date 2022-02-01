By

Sacramento Democrats want to “protect” fast food owners and workers. “Assembly Bill 257, authored by Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) would create the Fast Food Sector Council within the Department of Industrial Relations, which would establish minimum standards on wages, working hours, and other working conditions related to the health, safety, and welfare of fast food restaurant workers at all fast food restaurants that have 30 locations or more in the United States. The Council would be comprised of 11 members selected by the Governor, Assembly, and Senate, with 2 members fast food employees, 2 fast food employee advocates, 1 franchise representative, 1 franchisor representative, and five coming from various state agencies.” In other words, the State will set work and pay standards—not the owners of a franchise. You take the financial risk—and government will run your company.

Bill To Increase Power, Protections of Fast Food Workers Passed in Assembly

Would AB 257 stop potential minority owners of franchises in California?

By Evan Symon, California Globe, 2/1/22

A bill that would drastically increase the power and protections of over 500,000 fast food workers passed in the Assembly on Monday with a vote of 41-19, paving the way for a Senate vote later this year.

Assembly Bill 257, authored by Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) would create the Fast Food Sector Council within the Department of Industrial Relations, which would establish minimum standards on wages, working hours, and other working conditions related to the health, safety, and welfare of fast food restaurant workers at all fast food restaurants that have 30 locations or more in the United States. The Council would be comprised of 11 members selected by the Governor, Assembly, and Senate, with 2 members fast food employees, 2 fast food employee advocates, 1 franchise representative, 1 franchisor representative, and five coming from various state agencies.

The bill, also known as the Fast Food Accountability and Standards (FAST) Recovery Act, would also promote interagency coordination, would conduct full reviews of the adequacy of minimum fast food restaurant health, safety, and employment standards at least once every 3 years. The Council would also review and fast food changes as they occur, with public meetings to be held every 6 months. Counties, as well as cities with more than 200,000 people, would also establish smaller local Fast Food Sector Councils and work with the state Council to bring new regulations in locally.

Critically, AB 257 would also set standards for minimum wages, maximum working hours, and other conditions, with the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement to enforce them. Franchisors would be mainly responsible for compliance of all standards set and approved of by the Council along with their franchisees. Franchisees can also file against the franchise for not imposing these regulations in turn.

While the previous version of the bill, authored by then-Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez early last year, fizzled out mid-year, Assemblyman Holden took the reins of AB 257 with the purpose of wanting to bring fairness into the fast food industry and giving a voice to industry employees who don’t have one.

“This bill would make a big difference for a lot of folks out there, many of which are too afraid to use their voices because they have a lot to lose at their jobs” said Holden on Monday. “This is about building equity throughout the entirety of the fast food sector and I look forward to working with franchisors, franchisees, and employer representatives.”

“California has a chance to lead the country and address outstanding issues in the fast food industry. It is about fairness and it is about bringing all the responsible parties to the table to collaborate on solutions.”