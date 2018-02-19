Bill Would Boost Privacy For California Marijuana Customers–Just Pretend

By

Those that are buying legal marijuana in California now what privacy—they do not want folks to know they are buying the weed, though legal. When you think about it, why not, we do not have records on those buying alcohol, condoms, pornography or a loaf of bread—except if you buy any of this things with a credit card or in a grocery store. Then lots of folks know what you are buying. Look up the location of a local store selling marijuana and your browser will start showing you lots of stores and weed products. Privacy—not if you use the Internet or a credit card. “Assembly Bill 2402 would ban retail marijuana shops from selling customer data to third-party vendors without the customer’s consent. Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Silicon Valley, said the bill would block employers from obtaining information about an employee who buys marijuana. “The focus of this piece of legislation is around privacy,” Low said. “So, while now cannabis is legal in California, there are many individuals who want to make sure that cannabis and their use of cannabis is not made public for many reasons.” If they look up the address of the local weed shop, it is public if done via Internet. Pass AB 2402 to make you feel good—but worthless if you are buying weed. In todays world if you do not want people to know, your best bet is not buying it—or buy it on the street corner—it will be cheaper, no taxes.

Bill Would Boost Privacy For California Marijuana Customers

Chris Nichols, Capitol Public Radio, 2/19/18

California’s recreational marijuana customers would gain a measure of privacy under a new bill introduced at the state Capitol.

Assembly Bill 2402 would ban retail marijuana shops from selling customer data to third-party vendors without the customer’s consent.

Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Silicon Valley, said the bill would block employers from obtaining information about an employee who buys marijuana.

“The focus of this piece of legislation is around privacy,” Low said. “So, while now cannabis is legal in California, there are many individuals who want to make sure that cannabis and their use of cannabis is not made public for many reasons.”

Similar restrictions are already in place for medical marijuana customers.

The bill has no ability, however, to prevent federal authorities from seizing customer information. Marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

Perhaps the bill’s biggest protection would be slowing the flow of unwanted junk mail.

“If you shop at retail stores, you magically start to get emails and snail mail from other similarly focused retail stores,” Low added. “And so we wanted to make sure that we don’t do that with cannabis without consent.”

Lawmakers will hold a hearing Tuesday Feb. 20 to get an update on the state of legalization in California. The hearing is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Capitol, Room 4202. It will be streamed live on calchannel.com. Testimony is expected from those in the cannabis industry plus law enforcement, health and agriculture officials.

