Billionaire Bloomberg: Americans Should Live Like Poverty Stricken Europeans

Michael Bloomberg has a net worth north of $5 billion. Yet, he is advocating that the rest of us live like the poverty stricken Europeans. I have visited Europe several times in the past ten years. The apartment are very small and dingy. Few major grocery stores, so they price for food is high. Government transportation is bigger than the car industry, so folks depend on government, its schedule and workers showing up, to get to work. Europe has a caste system—the very wealthy, the poor and the very poor—no middle class. ““It’s become the conventional wisdom that the U.S. economy is built on Americans’ endless appetite to buy lots and lots of stuff. Household consumption makes up about 67% of GDP. When the economy falters, we’re told spending is our patriotic duty. But suddenly, Americans can’t spend like they used to. Store shelves are emptying, and it can take months to find a car, refrigerator or sofa. If this continues, we may need to learn to do without — and, horrors, live more like the Europeans. That actually might not be a bad thing, because the U.S. economy could be healthier if it were less reliant on consumption.” Bloomberg opinion writer Allison Schrager wrote. In the past American leaders wanted the United States to be a world leader in innovation, economy and pointing the way to a better future. Now Bloomberg and the other rich political hacks prefer us to be a dreary socialist society. Glad he can afford what he wants.

Enemy of the People: Bloomberg Hack Tells Americans to Live More Like Europeans: Empty Shelves and Supply Chain Crisis ‘Might Not be a Bad Thing’

By Cristina Laila, Gateway Pundit, 11/13/21



Bloomberg ran an opinion piece this week running cover for the corrupt and incompetent Biden Regime’s supply chain crisis.

“Suddenly, Americans can’t spend like they used to. Store shelves are emptying, and it can take months to find a car, refrigerator or sofa.” Bloomberg said.

“If this continues, we may need to — gasp! — live more like the Europeans. That actually might not be a bad thing.”

Nearly 160 cargo ships are currently anchored off the coast of Southern California waiting for workers to unload and ship inventory.

The Biden Regime’s answer to a supply chain crisis is to reduce the workforce by imposing unconstitutional vaccine mandates.

The Biden White House has also resorted to blaming Americans for the supply chain crisis.

Psaki said Americans purchasing too many goods online is the “root cause” of the supply chain crisis thanks to a labor shortage created by Joe Biden.

The message from the Biden-Regime-media-complex is clear: Lower your expectations and settle for mediocrity.