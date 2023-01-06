Black Chicagoans Oppose Illegal Aliens in Their Neighborhood—Are They Racist?

By

It looks like the black population of Chicago has joined the Tea Party in its opposition to illegal aliens. Just yesterday the California Political News and Views reported that the Oakland NAACP joined with Donald Trump and complained about a corrupt election process—and sued to end it. They are now white supremists!! “”I am here because I am a child of Woodlawn. I was born and raised in Woodlawn. And I am speaking on behalf of the people that are here and the ones that’s not here…We are very disappointed in this decision that Mayor Lightfoot has made to place these migrants in our community without our permission,” one woman told reporters. “Please withdraw your decision to put the migrants in our community. There’s plenty of room in Little Village for their people. Please, speak to Little Village and take them over there. We are not hating on anyone but we’re loving on Woodlawn,” she added.” Like most of America, no one wants illegal aliens in their neighborhood. So, I suggest we move all of California’s illegal aliens into Beverly Hills, Los Gatos and Palo Alto—certainly a large share should go to Berkeley. As I remember it, Newsom actually lives in Loomis—how about a few thousand in that town, on his black. Set up an encampment of illegals just as he has allowed encampments of homeless anywhere they want. How about an encampment of illegal aliens in front of the Pelosi home in San Fran.



Black Chicagoans: Migrants Should Be With ‘Their People’ Instead of Our Neighborhood

Julio Rosas, Townhall, 1/6/23

Chicagoans in the Woodlawn neighborhood continue to voice their opposition to the city’s plan to place a migrant shelter at a closed school amid the historic crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, going as far as to say migrants should be sent to Latino-majority neighborhoods.

One resident said at a protest on Thursday the migrants, who most assuredly will be from South America, should be sent to the Little Village neighborhood, a mostly Mexican area.

“I am here because I am a child of Woodlawn. I was born and raised in Woodlawn. And I am speaking on behalf of the people that are here and the ones that’s not here…We are very disappointed in this decision that Mayor Lightfoot has made to place these migrants in our community without our permission,” one woman told reporters.

“Please withdraw your decision to put the migrants in our community. There’s plenty of room in Little Village for their people. Please, speak to Little Village and take them over there. We are not hating on anyone but we’re loving on Woodlawn,” she added.

The woman said the neighborhood is already struggling with the scourge of fentanyl and “we don’t need anything else to add to the struggles we already have.”

City officials initially told Woodlawn residences migrants who made it to Chicago would not be housed at the closed school but then announced the intention to place them there during the Christmas season last year. They citied the fact the other locations were migrants are being house are at or exceeding capacity.