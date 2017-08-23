By

Black Lives Matter Activist Unveils List of Demands to White People: ‘Give Up the Home You Own’

by Jerome Hudson, Breitbart—Big Government, 8/22/17

Black Lives Matter activist Chanelle Helm released a list of “requests” to white people in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, this month.

Helm, the so-called “cofounder and core organizer of Black Lives Matter Louisville,” explained in an article published at Leoweekly.com the things she says need to “change.”

“White people, if you don’t have any descendants, will your property to a black or brown family. Preferably one that lives in generational poverty,” Helm writes in an article titled “White people, here are 10 requests from a Black Lives Matter leader.”

White people are asked, “Give up the home you own to a black or brown family,” pass on any inherited property “to a black or brown family,” or “re-budget your monthly so you can donate to black funds for land purchasing.”

White women, especially, are urged to “get a racist fired” or “get your boss fired cause they racist too,” Helms writes.

She concludes, “Commit to two things: Fighting white supremacy where and how you can (this doesn’t mean taking up knitting, unless you’re making scarves for black and brown kids in need), and funding black and brown people and their work.”

During a press conference in New York City last Tuesday, President Donald Trump condemned the neo-Nazis and white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville.

“I’ve condemned neo-Nazis. I’ve condemned many different groups,” Trump said before calling the man who rammed a car into counter-protesters and killed a woman a “disgrace” and a horrible “murderer.”