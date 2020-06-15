By

Black Lives Matter forces whites to march in back of line: ‘Systemic racism’ lives

Samantha Chang, ,BizPacReview, 6/13/20

Black Lives Matter wants white people to know their place — which is in the back of the line. This holds even when whites are fighting to advance black causes.

The Seattle branch of Black Lives Matter held a protest march on Friday, but specifically stated that white people must walk in the back like chattel.

Keep in mind that BLM comically claims to protest “systemic racism” and fight for racial equality while overtly segregating and marginalizing an entire race.

Black Lives Matter Seattle wrote on its website: “Anti-Blackness is a greater threat to our survival. It’s killing us, and we are fighting to survive and thrive.”

Reminder: The United States recently elected a black president — twice — with massive support from white voters.

This “whites-to-the-back” trend has been gaining steam over the past few years, as the mainstream media continue to stoke a race war by fomenting racial resentment.

Last week, the Melbourne, Australia chapter of Black Lives Matter issued a list of rules for white people who participate in their protests.

According to the list of rules reported by Summit News, white people are required to take orders from any black person and to shut up and obey.

One rule states: “If a black person tells you to do something, you do it immediately without question. You respect the authority and decisions of the black protestors at all times.”

Other rules for white people state:

Stay silent.

Your job is to follow.

Your job is to be a body. The only voices on the police line should be black voices.

In 2019, black mayoral candidates in Savannah, Georgia held a meeting where they banned white reporters from the event.

Signs on the doors to the media event read: “Black Press Only!” White reporters were denied entry, while black reporters were allowed inside.

Naturally, the left-wing media did not condemn this racist demand for segregation — something civil rights activists in the 1960s fought to end.

Our mainstream media refuses to condemn rioting and looting, presumably because this fits their bigotry of low expectations for minorities.

CBS News reported on June 12: “Surveillance footage shows hundreds of looters breaking into a Florida Walmart and stealing more than $100,000 worth in merchandise.”

Meanwhile, Trump supporter Dr. Alveda King — — the niece of Martin Luther King Jr. — slammed Joe Biden for “playing the race card” to sow division.

King was upset by a tone-deaf remark Biden made where he compared Martin Luther King Jr. to George Floyd.

Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights icon who led peaceful protests promoting racial equality. Floyd’s claim to fame was being killed by a white cop.

King said: “Uncle Joe is in his basement, missing the mark. He is out of touch with reality. President Trump says that we all bleed the same. We are one nation under God.”



(Source: Fox News)

Alveda King urged Americans to look past false media narratives and vote for the person who’s trying to help America. And that’s not Biden.

“So, I look at the message that is right at the heart of it — which Uncle Joe doesn’t want you to see — by stirring up the race card,” King said. “America needs sanity. America needs peace. America needs love.”