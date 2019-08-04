By

To Democrats, this is what “racism” looks like—getting jobs for black teenagers—and black unemployment of all ages at historic lows. Democrats believe that giving people a job is racist—being on the government dole is freedom. They believe in the collective, not the people. “In July, the unemployment rate for African-Americans between the ages of 16 and 19 fell to a seasonally adjusted 17.7 percent, the lowest rate since the government began tallying the figures in the early 1970s. A total of 762,000 young African-Americans had jobs in July, according to the most recent data from the Department of Labor. That’s the highest number on record. The labor force participation rate climbed to 38.8, up from 36.3 a year ago. In 2016 Trump asked the black community, “vote for me, what do you have to lose?”. Now we know what they had to lose—unemployment! His policies got them jobs. Democrat policies got them poverty. Will they thank him for jobs in 2020?

Black Youth Unemployment Falls to Lowest Level in History

John Carney, Breitbart, 8/2/19

The American economy is providing jobs for younger African-Americans at an unprecedented level.

In July, the unemployment rate for African-Americans between the ages of 16 and 19 fell to a seasonally adjusted 17.7 percent, the lowest rate since the government began tallying the figures in the early 1970s.

A total of 762,000 young African-Americans had jobs in July, according to the most recent data from the Department of Labor. That’s the highest number on record. The labor force participation rate climbed to 38.8, up from 36.3 a year ago.

Despite rising workforce participation, African-American youth unemployment is down dramatically from a year ago, when it was a seasonally adjusted 19.4 percent. The workforce over that time has grown by 50,000.

White youth unemployment actually increased year-over-year, from 11.0 percent to 11.4 percent. As a result, the racial gap in unemployment has contracted to 6.3 percentage points, also a record low.