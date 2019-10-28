By

Imagine you have to evacuate your home due to fire—but you can't because for the past five days you had no electricity, none to recharge your electric vehicle? Your tax dollars and private dollars went to "save" the planet, and now you can not even save yourself. Guv Newsom is telling us this is going to be the normal—government controlled energy that is unstable and totally reliable. California energy is as reliable in the former Golden State as it is in Cuba or Venezuela. Both Third world countries. How soon before businesses and families flee the State to save themselves? Actually, this may be a good thing—billions will have to be spent to retrofit gas stations for EV chargers, homes will spend thousands to create personal rechargers—and the government owned utilities will raise the price of electricity. Billions In tax incentives to get the economic illiterate to buy a car that government will control. Watch as people become aware of the EV scam by government trying to end car use in this State.

Blackouts: California’s Electric Car Dream Is Turning Into A Nightmare

By: Admin – Climate Depot, 10/28/19

California might be blazing a trail with getting a large number of electric vehicles on the road, but the only trail California is currently blazing is the wildfire/PG&E fiasco that could once again plunge millions of Californians into the dark in the next wave of blackouts, the likes of which could sour investor confidence in purchasing a vehicle that relies on sketchy power sources.

It’s windy in dry California, and apparently that’s enough to trigger another preemptive blackout for PG&E customers. For starters, PG&E will cut power to 179,000 residents on Wednesday.

But it’s not just PG&E. Other utilities, too, such as Edison International and Sempra, are also expected to cut off power to hundreds of thousands of Californians who are in an area that is notoriously dry, with winds expected to combine with those dry conditions to create too much of a fire risk.

The result? A blackout akin to the Venezuela 2019 blackouts that kept millions in the dark.

The blackouts—which one might expect from a third-world or mismanaged nation such as Venezuela or even Pakistan, which leads the world in the number of annual blackouts—are life and death for some California residents, and the problem isn’t expected to be resolved anytime soon. But it also may mean life and death for California’s plan to encourage residents to adopt EVs.

Unlike third-world blackouts, critical California operations such as medical facilities are all equipped with backup generators for times of outage. But residents who rely on electricity to power medical devices are at great risk. And EV owners may find themselves stranded.