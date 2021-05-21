By

Babylon Bee is claiming this article is satire. It is not—Fox News is publishing the FACT that the BLM is go to help the Palestinians kill off the Jews in Israel. The Marxist terrorists in the United Sates have REALLY joined with the Marxist terrorists of the Middle East. Black Lives Matter ‘stands in solidarity’ with Palestinians, vows to fight for ‘Palestinian liberation’ Fox News, by Michael Ruiz Original Article Posted by PeterWolosin — 5/20/2021 10:20:31 AM Post Reply The leading Black Lives Matter organization declared “solidarity with Palestinians” Monday, a week after Hamas terrorists in Gaza began firing a relentless barrage of rockets into Israel, indiscriminately shelling civilian targets as well as dropping some missiles short and blowing up buildings within its territory. “Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians,” the group tweeted. “We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. ( always have. And always will be ). #freepalestine.”

BLM Sends Rioters To Gaza To Protest Israel By Burning Down Palestinian Businesses

Babylon Bee.com, 5/19/21

GAZA—BLM has expressed solidarity with Hamas and Palestine by sending organizers to protest Israel by rampaging through Gaza and burning down Palestinian-owned businesses.

“Everyone knows the best way to fight back against your oppressor is to burn down your own community,” said BLM leader Patrisse Cullors. “We here at BLM are experts at that, so we figured the least we can do is help out.”

BLM sent 500 of their best ground troops to enter Gaza at night. They immediately began looting the local shoe store and Halal market before setting fire to an apartment building.

“Free, free, Palestine! Free, free, Palestine! Black and brown lives matter!” they chanted loudly as the townspeople began to wake up.

“This seems kinda counterproductive,” said one Hamas leader. “But, if it works in America, maybe we should try it here.”