Bloomberg to Give $15 Million to U.N. for Fighting Climate Change—Better if he Stopped Using Private Jet and Limo’s

Mike Bloomberg is an idiot. He is worth about $8 billion and wants to give the United Nations $15 million to make up for the $100 billion a year that Trump stopped from going to the corrupt United Nations in the name of the Al Gore scam—and to harm American jobs and families. Personally, he should give his all, the full $8 billion. If he truly wanted to stop climate change, he should fly coach, instead of in private planes—he should bike around the nation instead of big SUV’s and limo’s. Bloomberg is your typical leftist, rich hypocrite—he wants you to live like it is 1917, while he wants to lives in the modern era—why does Bloomberg hate families and children?

Nick Hagar Pacific Standard, 6/2/17

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg pledged on Friday to give $15 million to the United Nations to make up for lost funding toward the Paris Agreement after President Donald Trump announced the United States would be pulling out of the accord.

“Americans are not walking away from the Paris Climate Agreement,” said Bloomberg, a businessman worth about $50 billion. “Mayors, governors, and business leaders from both political parties are signing onto a statement of support that we will submit to the U.N.—and, together, we will reach the emission reduction goals the U.S. made in Paris in 2015.”

The funding will come from “Bloomberg Philanthropies, in partnership with others,” according to the statement, and supports the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.

American states, cities, and organizations ranging from universities to corporations have re-affirmed their commitment to the Paris climate deal since Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. will leave it.