By

Hundred of thousands of people are quitting their jobs every month. This did not start just a few months ago, No, it started in early 2021 with the creation of the Biden Administration—and it is continuing. The worst part is that people are just leaving the job market. One aspect is the increased minimal wage—now up to $14 and in some places in California up to $18 dollars. The job market is committing suicide, by government. “Yet, in monthly gain-loss report, which every economist watches, the revisions are not only huge, but ongoing. The first 5 months of 2021 were hugely understated, followed by 6 months of overstatements, then ending with a 211,000 understatement. Let that sink in. The jobs market was weaker than reported every month between June and November.” Watch when inflation hits hard—then look at the collapsing numbers.



BLS Job Revisions Show Every Job Report In 2021 Was Total Garbage

BY TYLER DURDEN, 2/6/22 Submitted by Mish Shedlock of MishTalk

Effective with data for January 2022, updated population estimates were incorporated into the household survey.

In accordance with usual practice, BLS will not revise the official household survey estimates for December 2021 and earlier months.

The adjustments increased the estimated size of the civilian noninstitutional population in December by 973,000, the civilian labor force by 1,530,000, employment by 1,471,000, and unemployment by 59,000. The number of persons not in the labor force decreased by 557,000. Although the total unemployment rate was unaffected, the employment-population ratio and labor force participation rate were each increased by 0.3 percentage point. This was mostly due to an increase in the size of the population in age groups that participate in the labor force at high rates (those ages 35 to 64) and a large decrease in the size of the population age 65 and older, which participates at a low rate.

Data users are cautioned that these annual population adjustments can affect the comparability of household data series over time. Additional information on the population adjustments and their effect on national labor force estimates is available at www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cps-pop-control-adjustments.pdf.

Job Level Revision Notes

A positive number in the lead chart indicates the BLS underestimated jobs in the given month

A negative number in the lead chart indicates the BLS overestimated jobs in the given month

The BLS underestimated jobs for the first 5 months of 2021 plus December.

The BLS overestimated jobs every month between June and November, 6 consecutive months.

The sum of overestimates totals 2,507,000

The sum of underestimates total 1,890,000

The final revision in December was up by 211,000

Every Job Report in 2021 Was Total Garbage

The BLS will counter that the error rate is tiny. It is, if you divide by the total number of jobs.

For example, the total level of jobs in December of 2021 was initially reported as 148,951,000 and revised to 149,162,000.

The revision was only (211,000 / 148,951,000) * 100 = 0.142%

Yet, in monthly gain-loss report, which every economist watches, the revisions are not only huge, but ongoing.

The first 5 months of 2021 were hugely understated, followed by 6 months of overstatements, then ending with a 211,000 understatement.

Let that sink in. The jobs market was weaker than reported every month between June and November.

Add it all up and there is only one proper conclusion: The monthly jobs reports are garbage but ending with a December and January surprise.

Published BLS Data is Poisoned