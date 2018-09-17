Boat Carrying 19 Illegal Aliens Intercepted Off La Jolla Coast

By

They are still coming—by land. Air and sea. They are coming in tunnels and through the porous fence that Trump is trying to rebuild, reinforce and create new ones. In this case the Coast Guard found lots of illegal aliens coming in by sea. The same route and boats used to bring drugs into this nation, along with sex slaves and human trafficking. “The boat was intercepted about 8 miles west of Windansea Beach in La Jolla, Customs and Border Protection officials said. No description of the watercraft was released. All of the 19 people aboard were believed to be undocumented immigrants and were taken into custody. Two of them were arrested on suspicion of human smuggling, officials said. It’s at least the sixth known smuggling boat incident in recent weeks. On Sept. 9 and 10, border patrol agents apprehended a total of 26 suspected undocumented immigrants in two separate apparent boat smuggling attempts.” At the same time the Democrats want to abolish ICE, open our borders and give benefits to those who violate our laws. Thanks to President Trump, we are fighting back—the good news is that the Coast Guard obeys and enforces the law—unlike California law enforcement that protects felons from foreign countries.

Boat Carrying 19 Undocumented Immigrants Intercepted Off La Jolla Coast

Posted by Toni McAllister , Times of San Diego, 9/16/18

The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a boat off the La Jolla coast with 19 people aboard, all suspected of trying to enter the United States illegally, an official confirmed Sunday.

A Coast Guard vessel detected the boat shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Kelley said.

The boat was intercepted about 8 miles west of Windansea Beach in La Jolla, Customs and Border Protection officials said. No description of the watercraft was released.

All of the 19 people aboard were believed to be undocumented immigrants and were taken into custody. Two of them were arrested on suspicion of human smuggling, officials said.

It’s at least the sixth known smuggling boat incident in recent weeks.

On Sept. 9 and 10, border patrol agents apprehended a total of 26 suspected undocumented immigrants in two separate apparent boat smuggling attempts.

As many as 25 people may have come ashore illegally in Pacific Beach on Sept. 6, though none were caught, and 19 people were arrested when their panga boat came landed at Ponto Beach in Carlsbad the day before.

And on Aug. 26, another panga boat carrying 19 suspected undocumented immigrants was stopped off the coast of Point Loma and everyone aboard was taken into custody.