Boeing Chooses Texas NOT California for Global Services HQ

By

If you were Boeing, would you grow in a high tax, union owned State, like Washington or California? Or would you go to a free to work State, with NO income or corporate taxes, low cost of living and a government that is committed to jobs and families? “”Boeing’s choice of Legacy West is a further ratification of the many benefits our development offers,” said the president and CEO of The Karahan Cos. “Blending the best-in-class shopping and dining venues with our residential and office offerings makes Legacy West the premier live-work-eat-play-shop destination in Texas.” The office will be home to Boeing Global Services President and CEO Stan Deal and other leadership team members that will serve about 20,000 employees throughout the world. The company also will join Toyota North America, JP Morgan Chase, Liberty Mutual, FedEx Office and many other corporate tenants setting up a home in Legacy West.” Note that this one Texas development, just one, is getting many of America’s major firms to relocate. Texas means business—California means lawsuits, regulations, high taxes, bad roads and worst schools. What a quality of life? Texas. Want government to control your life? California.

Candace Carlisle, Dallas Business Journal, 4/5/17



Aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) has selected Plano’s Legacy West to serve as the new headquarters for its global services division.

The company expects to be up and operational at the site in July.

Legacy West master developer Fehmi Karahan on the job site at the northern end of… more

“I am extremely proud to welcome another American corporate icon to our development,” said Legacy West Master Developer Fehmi Karahan, in a statement.

“Boeing’s choice of Legacy West is a further ratification of the many benefits our development offers,” said the president and CEO of The Karahan Cos. “Blending the best-in-class shopping and dining venues with our residential and office offerings makes Legacy West the premier live-work-eat-play-shop destination in Texas.”

The new headquarters for Boeing’s global services division will sit on the top floor of one of Legacy West’s office buildings.

The office will be home to Boeing Global Services President and CEO Stan Deal and other leadership team members that will serve about 20,000 employees throughout the world.

The company also will join Toyota North America, JP Morgan Chase, Liberty Mutual, FedEx Office and many other corporate tenants setting up a home in Legacy West.

Legacy West has been build within less than four years. Karahan plans to hold a grand opening for the mixed-use development on June 2, 3 and 4.

Want to get an early preview? Check out the attached slideshow, with the latest details on the Legacy West development.