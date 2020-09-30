Boeing Moves to Leave Civil War in Washington State

By

Washington State is a war zone. The Governor has made clear he will not stop the violence, threat of violence and mob rule in Seattle. Literally, he allowed portions of a city to be taken over by vile, violent, revolutionaries—people died because of him. Massive property loss—that will NEVER be replaced or repaired. The folks at Boeing can see this. At the same time, they know that as long as they stay in Washington, the company is run by the unions not the company. He ability to grow and the cost of their planes are higher because unions control work conditions and methods of work—not science, common sense or the company. “ WSJ reports Boeing “will set plans this week to consolidate 787 Dreamliner assembly in South Carolina, people familiar with the matter said, ending production of that jetliner in Washington state as the coronavirus pandemic saps demand for aircraft.” Boeing has assembled the Dreamliner in Everett for more than a decade. The company has not publicly commented on the WSJ report. Last week, Boeing said in statement, “We are engaging with our stakeholders, including the unions, as we conduct this study. We will take into account a number of factors and keep an eye on future requirements as we think of the long term health of our production system. Boeing remains committed to Washington state and South Carolina.” Just as in California, firms that wasn’t to be profitable and free running are forced to leave the State. We will be seeing over the next few years a massive transfer of jobs from totalitarian/revolutionary States—California will be hurt the most.

WSJ: Boeing moving all 787 Dreamliner production from Everett to South Carolina

King5, 9/29/20

The Wall Street Journal reports Boeing is relocating production of the 787 Dreamliner from Everett to South Carolina.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Boeing will relocate all 787 Dreamliner production from Everett to South Carolina, a move that would deeply impact the Snohomish County economy and region as a whole.

WSJ reports Boeing “will set plans this week to consolidate 787 Dreamliner assembly in South Carolina, people familiar with the matter said, ending production of that jetliner in Washington state as the coronavirus pandemic saps demand for aircraft.”

Boeing has assembled the Dreamliner in Everett for more than a decade.

The company has not publicly commented on the WSJ report. Last week, Boeing said in statement, “We are engaging with our stakeholders, including the unions, as we conduct this study. We will take into account a number of factors and keep an eye on future requirements as we think of the long term health of our production system. Boeing remains committed to Washington state and South Carolina.”

On Sept. 21, KING 5 reported that Snohomish County was working diligently keep Dreamliner assembly at the world’s largest building in Everett.

“We’re keeping positive, just focusing on our strengths,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers told KING 5. “We need to scramble to see what we can do locally to make the case that it’s a good place to do business.”

Somers said the county has a two-pronged approach to keep the 787 assembly line in Everett and position its Everett factory for the next jet program. One of those tracks is public outreach on social media to remind Boeing and its workforce that they are part of the Snohomish County family, according to Somers. That initiative is called the “Better With Boeing” campaign.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended Boeing as it has upended its airline customers. Although domestic U.S. flying has rebounded somewhat, international flights remain near record low modern-day levels. Most of the bigger twin-aisle jets built by Boeing in Everett are destined for that international travel market, including many 787s.

“It makes some sense to go to Charleston,” said analyst Michel Merluzeau of Air Insight Research. “That said, I see a continuing role for Everett in supporting the 787.”

Merluzeau said that may involve such work as installing interiors in jets that are largely assembled in North Charleston, S.C.

While Boeing framed its study as consolidating its assembly lines in one place, North Charleston was already the center of gravity for the 787 Dreamliner program.

The 787-10, the longest version of the Dreamliner, is only made in North Charleston. As the modified 747-Dreamlifter is limited in the size of parts, it can fly to Everett for assembly.