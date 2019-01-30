By

Are these just run of the mill illegal aliens or terrorists? We do not know. We do know that they had a cache of guns, not a bag of groceries. These are dangerous people and Pelosi and Schumer have NO problem bringing more criminals and terrorists into this country. Feel safe without a Wall? Feel safe with Democrats shutting down government to assure more terrorists in the guise of illegal aliens come into our nation?

Border agents seize bags of guns, ammo left on Texas ranch

by Anna Giaritelli , Washington Examiner, 1/28/19

Two duffel bags filled with 17 rifles, shotguns, handguns, and ammunition were found on a private Texas ranch and confiscated by border officials.

The weapons were taken from a ranch near the Border Patrol’s Carrizo Springs Station in Del Rio, Texas. An unnamed citizen called the agency after seeing a group of suspected illegal immigrants carrying large bags on nearby land Friday. The area is about 25 miles east of the international border.

The agents who responded to the ranch found four handguns and 13 various types of rifles and shotguns wrapped in blankets inside. An unspecified amount of money was also found with the guns and bullets.

It’s not clear if the suspected illegal immigrants were moving north or south, though it is standard for narcotics to flow north, while money and guns more often are moved south in return for drugs.

“This seizure is a testament to the vital role that the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol have in safeguarding our borders and protecting our communities,” Del Rio Sector acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said in a statement .

The guns were turned over to the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Department.

