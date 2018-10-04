By

This is who Guv Brown, Feinstein, Newsom and Harris want to protect—a drug dealer. California elected Democrats support SB 54, Sanctuary State. That means Sacramento demands that law enforcement protect felons from foreign countries, while assuring more honest, innocent Americans become crime victims. In this case this DACA person, in a State that prefers criminals to citizens, had drugs to sell to children. “A Border Patrol canine detection team and agents discovered 14 vacuum-sealed packages concealed inside a vehicle’s trunk with over 17 pounds of meth. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) A Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient was arrested in California near the Mexico border Tuesday morning and accused of smuggling over $34,000 worth of meth into the U.S., officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the 22-year-old man, who is originally from Mexico, approached the El Centro Sector checkpoint on Highway 86 at approximately 11:20 a.m. in a grey Kia Optima.” Also note that in Virginia they arrested a DACA person for murder—this is what Obama has done to Americans—made us victims of his policies. Glad President Trump is trying to protect us—aren’t you?

Border Patrol arrests DACA recipient accused of smuggling over $34G worth of meth

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News , 10/3/18

A Border Patrol canine detection team and agents discovered 14 vacuum-sealed packages concealed inside a vehicle’s trunk with over 17 pounds of meth. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient was arrested in California near the Mexico border Tuesday morning and accused of smuggling over $34,000 worth of meth into the U.S., officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the 22-year-old man, who is originally from Mexico, approached the El Centro Sector checkpoint on Highway 86 at approximately 11:20 a.m. in a grey Kia Optima.

Agents called for a secondary inspection of his vehicle, during which a canine team alerted to something suspicious in the trunk, investigators said.

MAN ARRESTED IN VIRGINIA, ACCUSED OF MURDER, IS DACA RECIPIENT, SOURCES SAY

Agents recovered 14 vacuum-sealed packages, weighing over 17 pounds in all, that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The value of the drugs was estimated around $34,284.

“Every drug seizure our agents make is an important step forward to secure our streets from dangerous narcotics and dangerous people,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “I commend our agents for the hard work and dedication in keeping our communities safe.”

The agency did not released the suspect’s name to Fox News citing privacy laws.

Agents from this sector seized over $4.3 million worth of methamphetamine in the last fiscal year, the CBP said.