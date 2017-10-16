By

Hollywood does not want you to have a gun to protect yourself. But, it does not mind using guns in movies and on TV to promote shows and make a profit—some of which goes to candidates and the Democrat Party, that want to take away your right to self protection. Confusing? No, it is the hypocrisy of Hollywood. The current Harvey Weinstein scandal is a great example. We had a President, Bill Clinton, that used his office to procure young ladies (like Monica), but have a history his whole adult life of using women. ““You just knew the Hollywood celebrity crowd would jump all over that issue in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre. Yet in just four of the biggest movies showing around the country at this very moment – Kingsman: Golden Circle, American Assassin, It, and Mother! – there are no less than 212 incidents of gun violence. “In just these four movies the body count is at least 192, and in over 100 gun violence incidents some kind of automatic weapon is employed. “But they want gun control.” What runs Hollywood? Money and hypocrisy—think different?

Bozell: Hollywood Calls for Gun Control, Yet Features Gun Violence 212 Times in Four of Its Top Movies

By Craig Bannister, cnsnews.com. 10/12/17

“Hollywood’s hypocrisy about Harvey Weinstein is only outdone by its hypocrisy about gun control,” Media Research Center (MRC) President Brent Bozell declared Thursday in response to findings of a new MRC study on movie gun violence.

Hollywood is calling for more gun control – but, features copious gun violence, including 100 uses of automatic weapons, in four of its most profitable movies in theaters today, Bozell explained:

“You just knew the Hollywood celebrity crowd would jump all over that issue in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre. Yet in just four of the biggest movies showing around the country at this very moment – Kingsman: Golden Circle, American Assassin, It, and Mother! – there are no less than 212 incidents of gun violence.

“In just these four movies the body count is at least 192, and in over 100 gun violence incidents some kind of automatic weapon is employed.

“But they want gun control.

“These were four of the five most popular movies in America when mass murderer Stephen Paddock modified his firearm into an automatic weapon and mowed down 59 innocent people from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel.”

“Making tens of millions off movies that constantly depict gun violence, and then calling for gun control, is homicide hypocrisy,” Bozell concluded.