It took at an 18 year black girl to tell the truth about sexual assault, lack of privacy and humiliation to a bunch of Progressive haters on a School Board. This Board allowed males to use the girl’s showers and bathrooms.

WATCH: Brave Female High School Student Delivers Explosive Speech Destroying Radical Trans Ideology and Her School District After a Giant Transgender Student Assaulted an Innocent Girl- Crowd Erupts in Rousing Applause! (VIDEO)

By Cullen Linebarger, The Gateway Pundit, 5/3/23 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/watch-brave-female-high-school-student-delivers-explosive-speech-destroying-radical-trans-ideology-and-her-school-district-after-a-giant-transgender-student-assaulted-an-innocent-girl-crowd-erupts-i/

Fox News reported Tuesday that high school senior Megan Simpkins unloaded on her school in an explosive speech three days after they allowed a giant trans student to assault a girl in the girls’ locker room.

By extension, Simpkins also eviscerated the ideology governing the radical trans movement.

Cristina Laila previously reported that the assault happened last week on April 24 at MLK High School in Riverside, California. The trans student exposed his genitals to a terrified girl and spat at others.

FOX 11 reported the deranged male student has a history of erratic and uncomfortable behavior. Riverside Police also said this is not the first time the pervert has been involved in an altercation.”

Simpkins started her speech before Riverside Unified School District’s (RUSD) board meeting with a based introduction etched in stone cold biological facts.

Hello ladies and gentlemen and only ladies and gentlemen it is and shall always be.

I am an 18-year-old high school student and wanted to bring to your attention the current issue with biological men claiming they are women.

And in turn truly believing they are entitled to use women’s spaces.

She then addressed the sexual assault by the biological male and expressed her righteous fury. She then queried why his “safety” was being put above the girls.

There was an incident that occurred recently in our district regarding a transgender woman who really is a biological man having an altercation with a young woman at MLK High School.

It was infuriating when I had seen the video on social media. But what was detrimental to this is the fact that this man is and has been using the women’s restroom and locker room.

Firstly the question we must address is why are we affirming the mental confusion of this boy and putting the safety of women in jeopardy by allowing mentally confused men to use women’s spaces?

At that exact moment, the crowd erupted in rousing applause. That statement represented a powerful blow to radical trans ideology which teaches men and women are the same.

Simpkins next expressed amazement that “true girls” like herself were never consulted regarding biological males being in female spaces.

Why don’t we ever get a say in whether or not we are comfortable with this? The truth is we aren’t, the majority of us aren’t, and yet nothing has been done to protect the safety of these women.

She closed her speech by demanding immediate action.

I will conclude with this it all starts with you. You are in charge of the safety of us women.

Please do something about it, thank you.

The transgender student was expelled from the school according to the Riverside Unified School District.

Since the incident occurred, District staff has been working to ensure the safety and rights of all students are considered and promptly responded to. We are able to verify that the student involved will no longer be attending King High School.