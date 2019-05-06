Bray: Bernie published a book and released his taxes–Crony Capitalist, NOT a Socialist

By

We know that Bernie is not a Socialist, he is a greedy, crony capitalist—spewing the Leftist line, while amassing a fortune, and giving nothing back to the community. “Mr. Sanders was elected to Congress in 1990 and became a Senator in in 2007; as Senator his annual income is $174,000 (median household income in Vermont is $57,000), and is entitled to a federal pension of $73,000; he also receives a city pension (he was mayor of Burlington) of $400+ per month. His wife has three retirement accounts and inherited at least one home (values unknown). She held numerous social worker and political jobs in Vermont until becoming President of Burlington college from 2004 until 2011; the college went bankrupt and closed in 2016 as a result of financial problems brought on by decisions made during her tenure. The Sanders have three homes (the most expensive paid for with cash, $575,000, after the 2016 election) two in Vermont, one in Washington, D.C. In 2016 his campaign raised $228 million and spent $222 million. People have donated $18.2 million to his campaign in the first 6 weeks of the current campaign enabling him to continue flying on private jets, staying in the best hotels, and never paying for a meal Bernie will run until the day he dies; he has never made so much money. As for his book. The content is irrelevant and there is little chance he wrote it (staff did). It’s the money that counts. He prefers high taxes on you—he paid 26% of his income on taxes—wants YOU to pay 70% He prefers the high taxes to have government take over the community, while he refuses to donate money to help those in need. “Crony Capitalist Bernie” should be his nickname.

Bernie published a book and released his taxes

Harold Bray, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 5/6/19

Bernie Saunders recently published a book and released his tax returns. Both prove he is a fraud, a huckster, and a cheapskate.

His tax return shows he made more than $1 million per year in both 2016 ($840,000 from book sales) and 2017 ($856,000 in book sales) and $561,293 in 2018. He gave only 1% of his income to charity and paid income taxes of 26%, not the 70% he champions for others.

Questioned about the income, he said he was just someone who was “fortunate” to write a great book and was rewarded for it. Well, Bernie, producing a product that people voluntarily buy, and both sides benefit, is one of the core definitions of capitalism.

Mr. Sanders was elected to Congress in 1990 and became a Senator in in 2007; as Senator his annual income is $174,000 (median household income in Vermont is $57,000), and is entitled to a federal pension of $73,000; he also receives a city pension (he was mayor of Burlington) of $400+ per month.

His wife has three retirement accounts and inherited at least one home (values unknown). She held numerous social worker and political jobs in Vermont until becoming President of Burlington college from 2004 until 2011; the college went bankrupt and closed in 2016 as a result of financial problems brought on by decisions made during her tenure. The Sanders have three homes (the most expensive paid for with cash, $575,000, after the 2016 election) two in Vermont, one in Washington, D.C.

In 2016 his campaign raised $228 million and spent $222 million. People have donated $18.2 million to his campaign in the first 6 weeks of the current campaign enabling him to continue flying on private jets, staying in the best hotels, and never paying for a meal Bernie will run until the day he dies; he has never made so much money.

As for his book. The content is irrelevant and there is little chance he wrote it (staff did). It’s the money that counts.

Former Democratic Congressman and House Speaker (January, 1987-June 6, 1989) Jim Wright of Texas is consider by many to be the father of sleazy public officials who “write books”. Wright was under multiple ethics charges and in financial trouble when he resigned from Congress. “Friends” funded the publishing of his “book”, one hundred and fifteen pages of cut and paste narratives from his speeches. Many of Wright’s other “friends” made “bulk” purchases of wright’s books (few political books are bought one at a time). The purpose of the book, as is true of Bernie’s book, is to bypass campaign finance laws for the benefit of the “writer” and to give his supporters something to “virtue signal” to their friends.

While criticizing capitalism, Mr. Sanders has made being a public servant and running for President a money making, wealth producing endeavor. His naïve, ignorant, selfish supporters, and the country, would be better off ignoring his message, but emulating his entrepreneurial skills in a more honest endeavor rather than swallowing his simplistic socialistic narrative. In the meantime, if Mr. Sanders wants to confront the “millionaires and billionaires” he says he hates, he needs to start by looking in the mirror.