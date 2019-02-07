Bray: LAUSD financial solution: It’s the pensions stupid

By

LAUSD financial solution: It’s the pensions stupid

Hal Bray, Special to the California Political News and Views, 2/7/19



School districts throughout California are reporting they are in financial distress. Why should this be true since funding of schools has risen from $49.7 Billion in 2010 to $77.9 billion with per pupil spending increasing by more than 50% to just under $12,000?

The problem? To paraphrase Bill Clinton, “it’s the pensions stupid” and, for LAUSD, the associated retiree health care that comes with retirement. Interestingly, neither of which were addressed during the LAUD teacher strike. In fact, the settlement was less of a labor agreement and more a commitment to a political movement to raise taxes. But more on that in a separate post.

This report will address the pension issue and will only acknowledge and highlight the District’s $1.3 billion retiree health care costs, costs driven by providing FREE health care for the life of many of its employees. Appropriately and realistically solving these two issues could solve the District’s revenue shortfall.

But before looking at LAUSD, let’s look at statewide teacher pay and pension benefits.

The average full-time teacher in California, according to a recent National Education Association study, earns just over $79,000 per year; the average California teacher retiring last year, according to the California Policy Center, retired earning between $95,000 and $105,000 plus benefits; their average pension is between $57,000 and $66,000.

As an interesting side note, private sector workers, retiring after working full time for 30 years, have an average Social Security pension is $15,800 (the maximum is $38,000). Both employees and employers contribute 7.45% for their Social security and Medicare.

Until June, 2014 teachers contributed 8% of their pay to fund their pensions and employers (primarily school districts, or in a true sense, taxpayers) contributed 8.25% of the districts’ total payroll, approximately a 50%-50% split. The State also contributed 5.541%. The pension system, CalSTRS, was in dire financial shape in 2014, sliding into bankruptcy at only 63% funded. In June of that year Governor Brown signed legislation to reform CalSTRS, but even with this legislation CalSTRS remains 63% funded, with a published unfunded liability today of $107.3 BILLION.

The Governor’s legislation increased employee contributions to 10.25% of their pay and more than doubled school district pension costs, with school district contributions incrementally growing to 19.1% in 2019-20. This year’s contribution rate is 16.28%.

State contributions were also increased to 8.828%, making employer and state contributions, taxpayer contributions, totaling 27.928% verses teacher contributions of 10.25%. Taxpayers are also legally responsible for any shortfalls if the CalSTRS system falls further into decline and is unable to pay out pensions.

(Our new Governor, Gavin Newsom, has proposed providing school districts some relief on pensions by putting $3 billion into CalSTRS on their behalf, providing $700 million over two years to “buy down” CalSTRS rate increases, and the state contributing another $2.3 billion toward their long-term pension debt arriving at a solution.)

The Dystopia known as the Los Angeles Unified School District

The performance, any performance, of LAUSD is poor at best. Educationally, according to the District’s website, only 38% of its students read at grade level and 28% are proficient at grade level in math. This may account, on a large scale, why the District has lost more than 200,000 students since 2005 (taking millions of dollars in ADA funding with them), is forecasting a continued decline of about 80,000 students over the next decade, and the union is opposed to Charter schools.

During the same timeframe, the District has added 16% more non-teaching staff while spending $500+ million more per year than it receives in tax and other funding. In press releases related to the strike, District Superintendent Austin Beutner indicated the District will receive $22 billion in funding over three years beginning last summer and is scheduled to spend $24 billion plus the estimated $403 million the strike settlement will cost the District, wiping out the District’s reserves. When asked how the district would pay for its new contract and other cost increases, Superintendent Beutner replied the solution would be “innovated and creative”, obviously meaning they will find a new tax to impose on L.A. residents.

LAUSD Teacher Pay

The average teacher pay in the LAUSD, according to the District, is $75,504 per year; with benefits and employer pension contributions raising total annual compensation, according to the District, per teacher to $116,000; average Principle pay is $112,400 plus comparable benefits.

Pension Contributions

For the following comparison I will hold the number of teachers and teacher pay stable from 2014 through 2019-20.

With an average salary of $75K the District’s approximately 33,000 teachers would generate a payroll of approximately $2.5 billion. With this payroll teachers in 2014 (when the legislative change took place) would have contributed approximately $198 million to their pensions; the District would have contributed $206 million. Almost a 50%/50% split.

In 2019-20 the District will contribute $473 million; employee contributions will be $253 million (again, assuming no raises or other changes). This will result in teachers contributing $55 million more and the District contributing an additional $267 million more than in 2014, or more than double what they paid five years earlier. In other words, more than half of the District’s shortfall is due to exorbitant pension benefits and unequal employer/employee contributions.

Pension Recommendations

The Contra Costa Taxpayers Association (CoCoTax) has reached several conclusions from our one-year examination of public sector pensions:

– Public Sector pensions in California are not sustainable in their current form. This is true of CalSTRS/LAUSD.

– An equitable solution requires that employers and employees equally share the contributions that fund benefits, as is the case of Social Security in the private sector.

– Benefits-pensions- are not sustainable at investment return and contribution levels needed to generate funding for promised benefits. Therefore,

– If employee contributions are not raised, pension benefits must be reduced to match the level of investment returns and contributions that can sustain them.

– Specifically for LAUSD, retiree health care benefits must be renegotiated, with employer contributions substantially reduced, the savings used to make retiree pension contributions.

Teacher pensions are also burdened by one unique aspect of education: The California Teachers Association (CTA) reports that teacher turnover in California in the first three years of employment is 20% statewide, 50% in large urban districts such as LAUSD.

Considering these factors, CoCoTax also recommends that school districts begin offering new teachers 401(k) type retirement plans, rather than the traditional CalPERS plan. 401(k) plans are portable, allowing employees who leave to take them when leaving and would reduce the system’s unfunded liabilities. The UC system has started offering new employees this option and have seen 35% of new employees choose this option.

Retiree Health care Costs

According to the Reason Foundation review of a new actuarial report, the District currently pays for retiree health care costs (OPEBs) on a pay as you go basis and is struggling under $15 billion in unfunded health care obligations. According to Reason, in 2016 LAUSD paid 50% more for retiree health care than at the beginning of the decade. This works out to be $525 per student for OPEBs in 2016, compared to $81 at Irvine Unified, $29 at San Diego Unified and $0 at Oakland unified. The actuarial report projects that retiree health benefit payments will rise from $306 million in the 2018 school year to $656 million in 2026.

This cost burden is partially a function of the District’s declining enrollment, a retiree population (38,000) greater than its teacher workforce (33,000), increasing healthcare costs, and an unheard-of benefit of FREE health care for the life of most teachers/retirees. A 2015 report from the District’s Independent Financial Review Panel calculates that if LAUSD required teachers to pay just 10% of the health premiums, the district would save $54 million per year.

In conclusion, LAUSD is in serious educational and financial trouble. Injecting educational competency into its educational program could eliminate the flight to charter schools and sanity into the it’s compensation plans would could solve its financial distress. The employees, their union, the City of Los Angeles, Democrats in the Legislature, and the Governor must recognize that employee pensions and health care premiums are the foundation of the District’s problems and the just concluded strike was counterproductive (the District’s net loss for the strike is reportedly $81 million) to solving the District’s problems. The first step to providing a better education for the students of the LAUSD and financial stability for the District is an equitable solution to their pension/retiree health care problem.