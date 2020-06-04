Bray: The Democratic Party Platform–Chaos/Destruction

By

In politics and policy there are no coincidences. First, you had the Russian Collusion scam. Then you had the Ukrainian scam—which proved Joe Biden was bought off, but it was Trump who was impeached. Then you had the virus. Which has confused the experts, forced them to make up stories, use phony “models”, to kill the economy, jobs and end education for our children. Now we have the use of a murder as an excuse to steal cars, steal Rolex watches, trash Macy’s and Target stores. Buildings and vehicles have been burned, while cops have been killed and shot at.

The trillions is Federal financing to keep people from working, finance bigger government, rent and mortgage moratoriums, the effort to defund the police—promoted by L.A. Mayor Garcetti—and now the riots burning and looting, all fits the pattern written about in 1966. Nope, no coincidence, the Regressives are using the plan of Cloward and Piven to make America a totalitarian State. What do you think?

The Democratic Party Platform

Hal Bray, Exclusive to the California Political News, 6/4/20

Richard Cloward and Frances Piven were Sociology professors at Columbia University in the 1950s and 60s. They were also Communists, social activists, and members of the Democratic Socialists of America. Their ultimate goal was to overthrow the U.S. Government by creating an unsustainable welfare system, along with other enhancements, bankrupting the country, leading to its demise.

The four steps of the Cloward-Piven Strategy:

Overload and Break the Welfare System Have Chaos Ensue Take Control in the Chaos Implement Socialism and Communism through Government Force

Their “strategy” was published in the May 2, 1966 of The Nation, a leading progressive magazine. The strategy included fomenting hatred between ethnic groups, working within the Democratic Party to destroy the current welfare system, replacing it first with a guaranteed basic income for everyone, then overloading the system until bankrupting the country. They believed their strategy needed to be implemented at the Federal, rather than local or state, level because funding levels at the local level are too volatile and “the poor are most visible and proximate in the local community; antagonism toward them has always, therefore, been more intense locally than at the federal level.”

The strategy also rejected the idea that a person could overcome poverty through any “institution of private enterprise” (capitalism), and that “hard work, education, and personal responsibility are not a solution to poverty”. The only solution, they believed, was a “federal program of income redistribution to elevate the poor en- masse from poverty.”

They also strongly felt that their solution of a guaranteed income must be free from any sort of conditions, like work requirements. “Conditional benefits, they said, “result in violations of civil liberties throughout the nation, and in a pervasive oppression of the poor.”

Their target demographic was “a coalition between poor whites and poor Negroes.”

Implementing their plan required other strategic changes, including enhanced voting rights, leading them to be primary movers for the Motor Voter registration system.

The National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) was signed into law in 1993 by Bill Clinton. Standing behind the President were the husband and wife team of Richard Clowen and and Francis Ford Piven. A similar bill had been vetoed the prior year by George H.W. Bush because, he said, “It exposed the election process to an unacceptable risk of fraud and corruption without any reason to believe it would increase electoral participation to any significant degree.”

Today their strategy would be known as the Democratic Party platform. And the Corona Virus has presented Democrats, they believe, the ideal time to fulfill this strategy. On March 23, Democratic Congressman and House Majority Whip James Clyburn told his colleagues that now presented “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision”.

Since then, Democrats have introduced, among other things, “The Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act” wherein all rent and mortgage payments in the country would be temporarily cancelled and paid by the federal government (taxpayers), and the “Emergency Money for the People Act”, also temporarily providing everyone over 16 with a $2,000 monthly paycheck, reminding us of Nancy Pelosi’s current long term desires and Ronald Reagan’s famous quote: “Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth!”

Also recently introduced by Democrats is the Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act (NDEBA) to ensure voters have 20 days of early voting in all states, require that all mail-in ballots submitted during 21 days leading to an election be counted, and ensure that all voters have the option to request absentee ballots. The NDEBA would be implemented with $4 billion in new funding sought as part of Cvid-19 recovery legislation.

On April 21, Democrat Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, after calling the President a “War Criminal”, announced Democrats would “resist all calls to return to normal”. Bankrupting the country would make Cloward, Piven, Pressley and Pelosi so proud.

