Bray: The Jussie Smollett Democratic Party

By

Yesterday the Cook County D.A. announced that Jussie Smollet, who lied about an attempted lynching that he apparently staged, was having all charges dropped. How corrupt is Chicago? The D.A. announced that Smollett was agreeing to give up his bail money and to do community service, “and that is punishment enough”. For Democrats if they had no double standards they would have no standards at all. Then you have Adam Schiff—the Joe McCarthy of our time (the D.C. joke goes like this—what is the difference between Adam Schiff and Joe McCarthy? Schiff still sees a commie under every bed.” He claimed numerous times on TV, “I have SEEN the evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump.” If he had it, why didn’t he turn it over to Mueller? Should a member of Congress, calling the President a traitor, issue an apology? In the case of Schiff, he wants hearings to disprove the Mueller report. “Secondly, Democratic elected officials have spent two years ignoring running the government for the benefit of the people, while spending all their time and millions, probably hundreds of millions, of taxpayer’s dollars for their own benefit. This dereliction of duty is criminal and should, ironically, be investigated by the Justice Department and FBI. Maybe the Democratic National Committee can repay the country for the millions of dollars its members have wrongfully spent to spin this tale. Now is the time to open the investigation of the corruption of Hillary Clinton—paying for the dossier fraud, lying about her emails and collusion with Russia and her campaign to undermine Trump.

The Jussie Smollett Democratic Party

Hal Bray, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 3/17/19



With the release of the Muller report we now know that after two years of inquiry by Mueller and his 14 attorneys, all of whom are Democratic donors and activists, that Democrats are the Jussie Smollett’s of the political world. Whereas Smollett apparently lied to create racial hatred for his own benefit, Democrats have been lying to create political division and hatred throughout the country, also for their own benefit.

We have two other key learnings:

The main collusion in this country for the past two or three years has been between Democratic Party elected officials and activists and the media. Both have colluded to leak information on the investigation, misled the people of the country, and inappropriately crucify the Presidents’ family, friends, appointees, nominees and associates in an effort to maintain a false narrative and overthrow an elected president.

Secondly, Democratic elected officials have spent two years ignoring running the government for the benefit of the people, while spending all their time and millions, probably hundreds of millions, of taxpayer’s dollars for their own benefit. This dereliction of duty is criminal and should, ironically, be investigated by the Justice Department and FBI. Maybe the Democratic National Committee can repay the country for the millions of dollars its members have wrongfully spent to spin this tale.

Democrat leaders such as Adam Schiff, Congressman from California and Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence , and Congressman Eric Swalwell of California and member of the same committee, and Gerald Nadler of New York and Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee should be, at a minimum, removed from all committee responsibilities and investigated for the numerous leaks and lies they have perpetrated on the country almost nightly. Hillary Clinton, James Clapper, John Brennan, Loretta Lynch, James Comey, Sally Yates, Peter Strozk, Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, Susan Rice, Samantha Powers, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, and others in the Obama administration need to apologize for their participation in this malevolent fairytale and be investigated and punished appropriately.

To begin a healing process the Democratic Party owes the country an apology. It would be appropriate for California to hold a Schiff, Swalwell, Smollet apology tour (the Triple s Tour?). I’m sure we can find locations (stadiums, arenas) large enough in many cities to hold the people they need to apologize to.

Instead Democrats and other collusion narrative storytellers, needing to rehabilitate their credibility, will double down on their criminal behavior and initiate multiple “investigations” into the President’s past behavior and associations. It is going to be a long, nasty election campaign.