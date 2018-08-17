By

President Trump wanted extreme vetting to keep terrorists out of the nation. Guv Brown, San Fran Nan, Feinstein and Harris demanded this was racist. Now the good people of Sacramento have found out that an ISIUS murderer had lied to get into the nation—and is living in Sacramento. These Democrats put the lives of hundreds of thousands at risk. What is the specialty of the ISIS murderer? Explosives, weapons of mass destruction. Trump was right and the Democrats begged to make you a victim of terrorism. “Ameen, originally of Rawah, in the Anbar province of Iraq, fled Iraq following the alleged murder, and later settled in Sacramento as a purported refugee. It is alleged that Ameen’s family supported and assisted the installation of al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI) in Rawah, and that Ameen was a member of AQI and ISIS. It is also alleged that he participated in various activities in support of those terrorist organizations, including helping to plant improvised explosive devices, and committing the murder that is the subject of the extradition request. Ameen concealed his membership in those terrorist groups when he applied for refugee status, and later when he applied for a green card in the United States.” We need a moratorium on this type of immigration—until Americans can be assured no other terrorists will be let into our nation.

BREAKING: ISIS Killer Caught in Sacramento

By Patrick Poole , PJ Media, 8/15/18

An Iraqi national who entered the U.S. as a refugee was arrested this afternoon on charges he participated in ISIS killings in Iraq in 2014.

The arrest of Omar Abdulsattar Ameen comes after an arrest warrant was issued by an Iraqi court in May.

According to the Justice Department press release , Ameen is accused of involvement in ISIS killings in Anbar province, Iraq:

The Iraqi arrest warrant and extradition request allege that after the town of Rawah, Iraq fell to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) on June 21, 2014, Ameen entered the town with a caravan of ISIS vehicles and drove to the house of the victim, who had served as an officer in the Rawah Police Department. On the evening of June 22, 2014, after the caravan arrived at the victim’s house, Ameen and other members of the convoy allegedly opened fire on the victim. Ameen then allegedly fired his weapon at the victim while the victim was on the ground, killing him.

Ameen, originally of Rawah, in the Anbar province of Iraq, fled Iraq following the alleged murder, and later settled in Sacramento as a purported refugee. It is alleged that Ameen’s family supported and assisted the installation of al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI) in Rawah, and that Ameen was a member of AQI and ISIS. It is also alleged that he participated in various activities in support of those terrorist organizations, including helping to plant improvised explosive devices, and committing the murder that is the subject of the extradition request. Ameen concealed his membership in those terrorist groups when he applied for refugee status, and later when he applied for a green card in the United States.

A detention memo filed in the case states that the FBI has been investigating the case since 2016:

Evidence gathered in a Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) investigation of Ameen, ongoing since 2016, corroborates Ameen’s membership in and actions on behalf of AQI and ISIS, including the murder.

News outlets in the Sacramento area reported on FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force activity earlier in the day:

The Justice Department states that Ameen lied on his refugee application to conceal his past terrorist activities, and on his application for a green card.

A side note: Sacramento is a declared “sanctuary city.”

We will update as more information becomes available.