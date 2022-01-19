By

Starbucks is one of the most radical of American companies—it defined the term woke. Now it is decided to go to the side of the employee and the community. No longer will it mandate its young baristas take the jab to hold their job. General Electric has also made the same decision. This is what it takes—common sense to ignore harmful government mandate. Maybe we are on our way to recovery?

Breaking: Starbucks Reverses Itself, Drops Vaccine Mandate for All of Its Employees

by Kyle Becker Trending Politics, 1/19/22

“Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a policy it announced earlier this month,” the AP reported.

“In a memo sent Tuesday to employees, the Seattle coffee giant said it was responding to last week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court,” the report continued. “In a 6-3 vote, the court rejected the Biden administration’s plan to require vaccines or regular COVID testing at companies with more than 100 workers.”

“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote in the memo.

“Starbucks’ reversal is among the most high-profile corporate actions in response to the Supreme Court ruling,” the AP noted. “Many other big companies, including Target, have been mum on their plans.”

However, there have already been major defections from the vaccine mandate after the Supreme Court’s blow to the OSHA mandate for large employers.

General Electric Co on Friday said “it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling,” Reuters reported.