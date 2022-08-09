By

By

Brittaney Griner gets her Wish: Nine Years Without Having to take a Knee Because of the National Anthem These could really be her thoughts: She has stated many times how much she hates our nation. Now it is being discussed that she gets traded back to the U.S. Why would she want that? We would give Russia an infamous arms dealer to terrorists and pro-fascist armies. Again, does she want to come back to the U.S. or maybe be released in China or Cuba instead, governments she has NOT denounced.

Brittney Griner Rewarded With 9 Years Of Not Hearing The U.S. National Anthem

BabylonBee.com, 8/4/22

MOSCOW — WNBA star Brittney Griner has been found guilty of drug trafficking charges in Russia. The judge has sentenced Griner to 9 years in a Russian penal colony where she will never have to hear America’s national anthem being played.

“I’m thrilled with this ruling,” said Griner to reporters. “For 9 years I will be free from the systemic racism of America and will never have to hear that awful national anthem being played. I look forward to living out the next decade far away in beautiful Russia.”

Sources close to Griner say she is also thrilled that she got the exact same sentence a man would have gotten for the exact same crime. “In Russia, they really seem to care about closing the sentencing gap between men and women,” she said.

Russian authorities say Griner will be given special tasks around the penal colony, such as reaching things on high shelves, pruning the tops of trees, and breaking large rocks into little rocks.

“I just want to say thank you to Vladimir Putin for saving me from the racist hellhole that is the United States, if only for 9 years,” said Griner.

At publishing time, President Biden proposed bringing Griner back home by exchanging her for Hunter Biden.