Britton: The Tax Watchers: Let’s cut to the chase about election integrity

The Tax Watchers: Let’s cut to the chase about election integrity

By Colleen Britton, Daily Republic, 12/15/22

It doesn’t matter who the candidate, or what the issue on the ballot, if election results are not the result of all lawfully cast votes, accurately counted, we live in an illusion of a democratic republic – no better than a banana republic run by tyrants.

It’s time to take a brutally honest look at our election process across the nation and here in California. There are huge cracks throughout the system – many ways that your voice can be diluted and effectively canceled.

After the 2020 presidential election and recent midterm election, serious issues with our electoral process continue to be exposed on an unprecedented scale. This year, massive ballot harvesting was exposed in several swing states, mules delivering stacks of ballots to unmanned drop boxes. This raises many unanswered questions.

In California, ballot harvesting is perfectly legal. It doesn’t matter how many ballots are stuffed in a drop box. Interesting, too, the California Election Code mandates at least one unmanned ballot box in every county. Why?

The California Legislature’s failure to require photo identification when voting in-person at the polls makes it easy for anyone to impersonate a voter with no recourse for the real voter. This is huge problem that can be corrected by the Legislature if our elected representatives so choose. “We the People” must apply pressure.

No proof of citizenship is required to register to vote. Just check the box. In California, noncitizens bear no responsibility if they “accidentally” vote. See a problem?

The focus on convenience vs. election integrity has transformed our traditional single Election Day into a 30-day election season. Additionally, ballots are accepted at the registrar’s office up to seven days after Election Day. This extended time is not in the citizens’ best interest. After the 2020 election, researchers discovered that voting machines throughout the state and nation can employ algorithms that manipulate election results. Early voting provides additional time and valuable information to those who might want to affect election outcome in a particular way. Nearly all of those machines were still in use during the 2022 midterm election.

Massive bloated voter rolls across the country have become especially problematic when vote-by-mail ballots are sent to all active voters on the rolls. Rolls likely include deceased voters, those who have moved, some who are double registered, and others ineligible to vote.

“Many in the nation are questioning the validity of the 2020 general election in their states,” said Election Integrity Project California President Linda Paine. “Mass irregularities in California’s registration and voting numbers continue to erode voter confidence here and we are hopeful Secretary of State Shirley Weber will immediately address our questions.” (See www.eip-ca.com “EIPCa Voter Roll Research Questions Surround Irregularities in California’s 2020 Election” for more.)

Below are three questions sent to Weber in June 2021. We’re still waiting for answers.

• Why are there almost 124,000 more votes counted in California’s Nov. 3, 2020, election than voters recorded as voting in that election? And why is most of the discrepancy driven by 116,000 vote-by-mail ballots with no apparent voter identified in VoteCal’s voting histories?

• Why do more than 7,700 voters have two Nov. 3, 2020, votes credited to their voting histories? These are two votes credited to each of 7,700 unique (nonduplicated) registration ID numbers in the state database. This indicates mass double voting, a significant programming error in the state’s registration system, or both.

• Why did California’s online and DMV registration systems change 33,000 foreign-born voters’ birthplaces of record to “California” or “United States,” potentially masking noncitizens unlawfully registered to vote? Similarly, why were 76,000 birthplaces changed from another U.S. state to California?

How do “We the People” fix all this? Demand honest, transparent elections – nothing less.

Colleen Britton is the Solano County coordinator for the Election Integrity Project California.