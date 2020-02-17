Britton: The Tax Watchers: Old words of wisdom still smart

By

Bonds are taxes—they increase the State budget. In the case of local government Prop. 13 on the March ballot forces local government to put school bonds up for a vote. That is because Prop. 13 gives “matching” funds for local construction. Moorpark schools have a $96 million bond on the March ballot—to get ahead of the game. What the School Board will not tell the people of the town is that there is $83 million in interests. So, Wall Street gets almost as much as the schools—this is NOT a $96 million bond, it is a $179 million bond. To paraphrase Disreali—there are three types of lies, lies, damned lies and government. “The Orange County Register editorial board explains, “There’s no better-known statewide ballot measure than Proposition 13, which in 1978 capped property tax rates at a time when soaring property values were literally taxing people – especially the elderly – out of their homes. Thanks to the state’s cyclical system for assigning ballot numbers, a measure named Prop. 13 is once again on the ballot, in March. “Instead of protecting California taxpayers, however, this $15 billion school bond threatens to significantly increase local property taxes – and embodies the opposite idea from the original Prop. 13.” Look at your property tax bill in most cases the cost of bonds and parcel taxes double the actual property tax based on the 1978 Prop. 13.

The Tax Watchers: Old words of wisdom still smart

By Colleen Britton, Daily Republic, 2/15/20

We have been told over and over again that it’s our duty as citizens to vote in every election. But how often are we reminded to “vote smart?” Not nearly often enough.

Since childhood, we’ve been told to “read the fine print before you sign,” “look before you leap,” but rarely were we told to be sure you understand the issues before you cast your vote. Details matter!

Let the voter beware. There are those who would try to pull the wool over your eyes. Unfortunately, they seem to be motivated by another set of adages: “A fool and his money will soon be parted,” and “there is a sucker born every day.”

Don’t be that sucker. “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.”

The March 3 ballot has only one proposition on it, Proposition 13. This is not your father’s Proposition 13.

The Orange County Register editorial board explains, “There’s no better-known statewide ballot measure than Proposition 13, which in 1978 capped property tax rates at a time when soaring property values were literally taxing people – especially the elderly – out of their homes. Thanks to the state’s cyclical system for assigning ballot numbers, a measure named Prop. 13 is once again on the ballot, in March.

“Instead of protecting California taxpayers, however, this $15 billion school bond threatens to significantly increase local property taxes – and embodies the opposite idea from the original Prop. 13.

“This is no ordinary school-construction bond. In addition to creating state debt, it has a hidden and pernicious provision that raises the debt limit for local districts. School districts have repeatedly asked voters to approve facilities bonds – so much so that many school districts have bumped up against state-imposed caps on local indebtedness.

“Unlike the old Proposition 13, which capped property tax valuations, this new Prop. 13 would raise those caps from 1.25 percent of assessed property value to 2 percent for elementary school and high school districts and from 2.5 percent to 4 percent for unified school districts and community college districts. These local bonds lead to direct and significant property-tax increases.”

In addition, there are myriad other problems with “This Proposition 13.” It is a gift to the unions under the guise of yet more school construction. It mandates project labor agreements – PLAs – on all projects. PLAs can typically raise the cost of construction by up to 20 percent and exclude many local nonunion workers from getting jobs. Furthermore, the state passed a $9 billion school facilities bond in 2016 that promised to fix these same school conditions, yet officials are back asking for more.

As opponents note in the official ballot argument, “Instead of spending the state’s $21 billion surplus on upgrading school facilities . . ., the governor and the Legislature are wasting our money on their own pet projects.”

This Proposition 13 will affect everyone: taxpayers, homeowners, renters and businesses. Read the fine print. Understand the issue before you vote. We service that debt with our tax dollars.

No more debt – vote no on Proposition 13 on March 3. Do not be the sucker who is fooled again.

Colleen Britton is a member of The Tax Watchers. Contact her at [email protected].