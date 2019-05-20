Britton: Voter Rules Corrupted in California

By

The Tax Watchers: Integrity or pleasurable experience?

By Colleen Britton, Daily Republic, 5/17/19

Colleen Britton, The Tax Watchers

It is no easy task to stay informed about pending legislation in California.

During a single legislative session anywhere from 700 to 1,000-plus new bills may be passed and signed into law. Thus far in the 2019-20 session Election Integrity Project California’s Legislative Oversight Team has identified 58 bills and at least two proposed constitutional amendments dealing with elections alone. Unfortunately, the majority of these bills do little to protect the integrity of our elections, but instead strive to “enhance the voting experience” to make it more pleasurable.

One of the most egregious bills by Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Los Altos, Assembly Bill 693, would allow same-day voter registrants to cast a non-provisional ballot (a regular poll ballot) on Election Day if their names are found on the statewide VoteCal database, and they are found to be eligible to vote, have not previously voted in that election and are not currently registered in another county. The Election Integrity Project California opposes this bill because the VoteCal database remains flawed.

The Election Integrity Project California contends that VoteCal is still “riddled with imperfections and inconsistencies and is not a reliable reference to determine an applicant’s eligibility to vote without further investigation.”

To illustrate their point, using the Feb. 7, 2018, VoteCal data for Los Angeles County, data researchers from the Election Integrity Project California noted 3,607 voters registered in both Los Angeles County and neighboring counties; 6,207 sets of voters likely registered more than once at the same address (includes 158 registered three times and 15 registered four to five times at the same address). The VoteCal database is also missing important information needed to determine voter eligibility and distinguish one applicant from another. Using the same VoteCal list, they found 69,180 Los Angeles County registrants with no accurate date of birth; 9,332 Los Angeles County registrants with missing first names; and 615 with missing last names.

The VoteCal database was clearly implemented precipitously, and has never been certified by a third party outside of the Secretary of State’s office.

Under current state law, within 14 days of an election, citizens may complete a conditional voter registration and cast a provisional ballot at any county’s Registrar’s Office, or in counties that have implemented the Voter’s Choice Act, at any vote center in their county. Their ballots will be processed once the elections office has completed the voter registration verification process. This assures that no legitimate voter is disenfranchised, while protecting registration integrity.

In the 2018 midterm election, 390,000 provisional ballots were cast in Los Angeles County alone, a 222 percent increase over the number in the 2014 midterm. Berman asserts that his bill would “enhance the voting experience” since many voters are unhappy with the use of provisional ballots. Could it be that the voters unhappy with provisional ballots are the thousands who, in the 2018 midterm election, were forced to vote provisionally because they did not receive their ballot in the mail, and thousands more whose status had been changed to vote-by-mail without their knowledge or permission? If so, Berman’s bill seeks to solve the wrong problem.

Until we can be sure of the accuracy of the VoteCal database, clean up our state’s voter rolls and have oversight and transparency in the Department of Motor Vehicles’ voter registration operation, the integrity of our elections is at risk.

The top priority in our elections must be much more than simply enjoying an “enhanced experience.”

Our elections represent citizens’ voices, the cornerstone of a constitutional republic and those voices must be heard accurately, lawfully, honestly and fairly. Participating in an election must be an act in which we can have unfailing faith; that is the most enhanced experience of all. Citizens need to communicate the proper priorities to the Legislature and demand that their voices be heard.

Learn more at www.eip-ca.com. Stay informed. Stay engaged. Stay tuned – more to come as we near the 2020 elections.

Colleen Britton is a member of The Tax Watchers.