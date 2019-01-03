By

Why have a legislature? Obama ran his eight years as President via Executive Order—that is why illegal aliens are protected, after Congress said NO, Obama signed an Order and illegal aliens have more rights than American citizens. The old and confused Guv Brown has made it clear—you will either drive an electric car (never asking where the energy comes from or the cost) or you must leave the State—or go to a hospice. “California has set lofty goals for vehicle electrification — 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on the roads by 2025 and 5 million by 2030, per an executive order signed last year by Brown. A recent University of California, Davis study puts a similarly heady price tag on incentives to meet those targets, POLITICO’s Debra Kahn reports. While electric vehicles have been relatively popular among wealthy Californians, lower-income residents have been slower to embrace them. The new study, released as a working paper last month in the National Bureau of Economic Research, is the first to quantify how much more money the state may have to shell out as a result. The Brown goal is to force people to leave the State. The cost of electric vehicles is too much for the poor or middle class—they will be forced to use government buses, bikes or leave the State. Jerry Brown is the dictator of all time, what do you think?

Brown by Executive Order Mandates Electric Cars ONLY in California

Politico, 1/3/19

ELECTRIC BILL: California has set lofty goals for vehicle electrification — 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on the roads by 2025 and 5 million by 2030, per an executive order signed last year by Brown. A recent University of California, Davis study puts a similarly heady price tag on incentives to meet those targets, POLITICO’s Debra Kahn reports.

While electric vehicles have been relatively popular among wealthy Californians, lower-income residents have been slower to embrace them. The new study, released as a working paper last month in the National Bureau of Economic Research, is the first to quantify how much more money the state may have to shell out as a result.

UCD economists David Rapson and Erich Muehlegger studied data from the Enhanced Fleet Modernization Program, a state rebate system aimed at encouraging low- and moderate-income residents to trade their cars in for new or used low-emission vehicles. The incentives range from $1,500-$9,500 based on household income and were available only in the Central Valley, Los Angeles and Inland Empire regions — some of the state’s most polluted regions, and home to about half the state’s population.

The study finds that low- and middle-income consumers are very price-sensitive — a 10 percent decrease in price leads to a 39 percent increase in sales. Based on factors including a decline in EV prices and a retirement rate of 10 percent per year, Rapson and Muehlegger calculated that $9 billion to $14 billion in subsidies would be required to accelerate demand to the 20.8 percent growth rate needed to achieve 1.5 million vehicles by 2025.

“Top line result: it will be very expensive,” Rapson said in an email.

REGULATORS AND UTILITIES are crafting a dealership point-of-sale rebate that will chip in roughly $2,000, funded by selling credits in the state’s low-carbon fuel standard market. That comes on top of rebates funded by the state’s cap-and-trade program, which top out at $2,500 per vehicle.

On the federal level, tax credits are starting to expire for some of the most popular models. The $7,500 credit started ramping down this month for Tesla, which hit 200,000 sales in June and Wednesday cut its car prices by $2,000 to offset the federal rampdown.

Overall, the state has spent about $400 million on incentives, including $72 million on the EFMP, and has given out rebates for roughly half of the state’s current population of 450,000 EVs. The new study says costs could shoot up to $22 billion if consumers are not easily swayed by the incentives.

“Alternative policies such as a mandate or a ‘feebate’ would shift the burden of the policy away from California taxpayers, as would a continuation of the existing federal EV tax credit that is also presently being debated,” the study says.